Andre Onana has had yet another moment to forget for Manchester United in their latest Premier League game against Brentford. The shot-stopper let in a tame effort for the opening goal of the game.

Erik ten Hag's side came into the match needing to bounce back after a poor start to the season. The Red Devils have won only three games this season in the league, losing four other matches and making their worst start to the season since the Premier League's creation 31 years ago.

Fans and players were desperate to turn their season around on Saturday against the Bees, especially Onana. The 27-year-old has failed to adapt to life at his new club since making a move from last season's Champions League finalists, Inter Milan.

How has Onana's start to the season gone?

United supporters were incredibly excited when the move was confirmed, but that excitement has faded away as the season has progressed. Onana has been guilty of making a series of mistakes since replacing long-time club servant David de Gea, most notably against Bayern Munich in the club's opening Champions League tie.

The numbers are not flattering. He only has a save percentage of 68.6%, making 25 saves from a total of 35 shots on target faced. That percentage is only the 12th highest in the league. Additionally, he has only got a clean sheet percentage of 28.6%.

Andre Onana Premier League stats for Man Utd Goals against per 90 1.57 Shots on target against 35 Saves made 25 Goals conceded 12 Save percentage 68.6% Clean sheet percentage 28.6%

Stats taken from FBref

Onana makes another mistake

Despite his struggles, Ten Hag has stuck by his number one, hoping that he can turn his fortunes around. Brentford was an opportunity for him to bounce back, but he made yet another mistake in what is a huge game for United.

This latest howler is particularly poor. In the 26th minute, the visitors picked up the ball and broke at speed. After driving into the box, some pinball followed before the ball fell to Mathias Jensen, who fired a weak effort at goal.

Despite the shot being close to Onana, he only managed to get a glove to it and was unable to keep the ball out. The keeper could only bury his head in the turf as the Brentford players wheeled away, with his reaction telling you he knows he should have saved it.

The incident adds to his woes since joining in the summer, with his confidence likely very low following yet another mistake. Check out the goal and Onana's reaction for yourselves below.

Video: Onana makes another error for Man Utd

Fortunately for Onana and Ten Hag, two goals from Scott McTominay helped United come from behind late in the game. Both the goalkeeper and the manager would have been incredibly relieved following the final whistle.