Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana produced one of the double saves of the season during the Red Devils' Europa League clash with Fenerbahce. The Cameroonian has received criticism for his performances ever since making the move to Old Trafford from Inter Milan in 2023, having made a number of high-profile errors.

After Christian Eriksen gave the visitors the lead with a flowing counter-attack, the shot-stopper was called into action not once, but twice to keep the hosts from equalising, prompting a hilarious reaction from a dumbfounded Jose Mourinho.

Onana Defies Critics With Incredible Double Save

The former Ajax man kept his side ahead going into the break

As the pressure from the home side began to mount, it appeared inevitable that the leaky United defence would be breached and that would've been the case had it not been for their heroic number one. As Erik ten Hag's men failed to recover in transition, acres of space was afforded to Sebastian Szymanski on the left-hand side.

The Polish midfielder swung in a delicious cross that missed every red shirt and found Moroccan striker Youssef En-Nesyri at the back post. The former Sevilla man headed back across the goal which forced Onana into his first save, but the forward reacted first to the rebound to head into an empty net after Dusan Tadic knocked it back into his path.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andre Onana has more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League this season (4).

However, the 28-year-old jumped up and managed to claw the ball over the bar to allow his team to live for another day. Fenerbahce boss and former United man Mourinho could only laugh on the touchline at what he had seen, while Robbie Savage claimed that Onana's efforts eclipsed that of David Raya against Atalanta whilst on commentary for TNT Sports.