Andre Onana made his eagerly-anticipated Manchester United debut during Wednesday night’s pre-season friendly against Real Madrid.

The 27-year-old completed a £47.2 million move to Old Trafford from Inter Milan last week, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal with the Red Devils.

Onana worked under Erik ten Hag at Ajax and has been brought to the Theatre of Dreams as David de Gea’s replacement.

Despite winning the Premier League’s Golden Glove award last season, De Gea cost United on several occasions.

Aside from the Spaniard’s individual errors in key games, Ten Hag wanted to replace De Gea because he felt Man Utd needed an elite goalkeeper who was far more comfortable with the ball at his feet and better at playing out from the back.

Onana, who played in last season’s Champions League final with Inter, ticked all the boxes in the eyes of United’s Dutch tactician - and the deal was subsequently finalised last week.

The former Cameroon international has already caught the eye in training and was at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey at the weekend to watch his new teammates record a 2-0 victory over Arsenal.

Veteran ‘keeper Tom Heaton, 37, played the full 90 minutes that night and made some decent saves in the process.

But it was Onana who started and finished Wednesday’s friendly against the mighty Real Madrid.

How did Onana perform on his Man Utd debut?

The big question is: how did United’s new first-choice goalkeeper perform?

Well, it’s fair to say that Onana didn’t exactly get off to the dream start.

Just six minutes were on the clock when Jude Bellingham chipped the ball over him and into the back of the net.

It was a magnificent finish from the England international, who later found himself on the receiving end of a crunching tackle from Lisandro Martinez, but Onana still will have been disappointed.

Onana soon settled into the game, though, and the thing that immediately stood out was his high positioning.

Whereas De Gea used to stay close to his 18-yard box and was reluctant to stray too far off his line, Onana is the complete opposite.

The 6ft 3in shot-stopper was often stood outside his area, regardless of which team was in possession.

This means he was ready to help build attacks from the back when United were on the ball, and he was poised to sweep up and clear the danger of Real Madrid launched the ball long.

Onana was always calm on the ball and never looked flustered, even when closed down by Madrid’s attacking players.

He played passes with both feet and even cleared the ball with his head, 35 yards away from his goal-line, on one occasion during the second half.

He also pulled off a couple of very good saves, including one from Vinicius Jr.

Video: Onana’s highlights on Man Utd debut v Real Madrid

You can watch Onana’s highlights here:

What was the final score?

The above video doesn’t show Real Madrid’s second goal but Joselu scored a bicycle kick towards the end of the game to seal a 2-0 victory for the Spanish giants.

In truth, there wasn’t an awful lot that Onana could have done to prevent the goal. Joselu was unmarked at the back post on the edge of the six-yard box.

What were Onana’s stats on his debut?

Onana recorded an impressive passing accuracy of 95 per cent, meaning he only misplaced two of his 41 attempted passes.

Seventeen of these passes were played forward, while five were played long.

He also produced a total of three saves.

The Manchester Evening News gave Onana the highest rating (seven) out of any Man Utd player, adding: “Passed the ball effortlessly and brilliantly denied Vinicius Junior with a one-handed save. Often vocal.”

What did Ten Hag say about Onana’s debut?

Speaking after the match, Ten Hag told reporters, per United’s official website: "When you play against Real Madrid, you will concede chances because it is a very good team with very good football players. But, overall, we did quite well and in the moment we conceded chances, he was there. I think everyone has seen, he has made a good debut."

He added: "We have a lot of work to do between him and the defending part. You could see the second goal where we are not closing the back post, it can't be that and a goal will come there and that's things that are the rules we have to follow. It will come quickly that we integrate that into our way of play."

When will Onana make his competitive debut for Man Utd?

Onana is likely to feature in United’s upcoming friendlies against Borussia Dortmund and Athletic Bilbao before the team’s first Premier League fixture of the new season against Wolves on August 14.

Barring injury, Onana will be in goal when Man Utd take on Julen Lopetegui’s side at Old Trafford.

Onana still has a couple more weeks to get to know his new teammates - and for them to get to know him - but the early signs are certainly promising for the Red Devils.

Will Onana help Man Utd to win trophies this season?

There’s every chance that Onana will help Man Utd become a stronger force both in the Premier League and in Europe this season.

However, unless United sign a new centre-forward, it’s extremely hard to see them challenging the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Atalanta’s Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund, 20, appears to be the most likely signing for the Red Devils - but a fee still hasn’t been agreed between the two clubs as things stand.

Meanwhile, it seems unlikely that Harry Kane will be leaving Tottenham for Manchester.

“Absolutely [the game shows why we are in the market for a new forward],” Ten Hag said after the defeat against Real Madrid.

“It's always difficult to say. We are working 24-7. We do and everyone, well not everyone, but a lot in the club, and we give all the power to get this done. We never talk about players under contract with another club, so we have our targets in the background. We are busy with it to get the right player to sign a contract for us."