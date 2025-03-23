Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim needs to axe Andre Onana in the summer transfer window after a disappointing start to life at Old Trafford.

Onana's tenure at Manchester United has been fraught with challenges since his high-profile move from Inter Milan in July 2023. The Cameroonian goalkeeper was acquired for a fee which could total in the region of £47m as he arrived to replace David De Gea.

Onana's performances have been inconsistent, leading to growing concerns among fans and pundits alike. United find themselves struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League table, and although Onana can't be solely blamed, there's no doubt he's not been good enough.

Amorim Needs to Axe Man Utd Star in Summer

He's been a liability

Onana has started 40 games in all competitions for United this season, with only Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes managing more. Amorim has a lack of options to rotate Onana as much as he might hope, but the summer transfer window could be an opportunity for the United boss to upgrade between the sticks.

Andre Onana's career statistics - record by club Club Appearances Clean Sheets Ajax 214 85 Manchester United 91 22 Inter Milan 41 19 Ajax under-21 39 4

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has been critical of the United goalkeeper, labelling one particular display as 'unacceptable', suggesting that he's growing a reputation of being a 'liability'. Onana was signed by former United boss Erik ten Hag, and it wouldn't be a surprise if Amorim wasn't looking to move forward with him in goal.

Amorim has already made some tough decisions since arriving at the club in 2024, allowing the likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony, and Jadon Sancho to leave the club. The Portuguese manager has inherited a squad full of players he hasn't chosen to sign, and the vast majority have been underperforming in recent years.

His next exit decision should be to offload Onana in the summer transfer window, bringing in a more well-rounded goalkeeper. The Cameroonian international has let United down on too many occasions this season, and if the Red Devils are planning a mass overhaul in the summer as they look to head in the right direction, Onana should be among those to depart.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-03-25.