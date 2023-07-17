Manchester United have completed their latest transfer of the summer, pending the signing of official documents, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag will have wanted reinforcements to try and compete with Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

Manchester United transfer news - Latest

With the summer transfer window now in full flow, United fans will be hoping they start seeing further signings on top of the transfer dealings that have already been completed.

Mason Mount is the first major addition for the club, as ten Hag looked to add competition to his midfield.

With David De Gea leaving Old Trafford in the last few weeks and due to a lack of options in attack, signing a goalkeeper and a striker could be a priority for the Red Devils.

United's current options in attack are Anthony Martial, who has struggled with injuries, and Marcus Rashford, who is usually preferred in a left-sided role.

A goalkeeper, you'd imagine, is the key priority for ten Hag, due to De Gea leaving the club and Dean Henderson being heavily linked with a permanent move to Nottingham Forest.

The Manchester club played Leeds United in a pre-season friendly earlier this month, with three goalkeepers named as part of the squad who headed to Norway for the game.

Tom Heaton, Nathan Bishop, and Matej Kovar - three players who are unlikely to even make the bench in the Premier League next season.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Manchester United?

Romano has suggested that a move for Andre Onana, who was described as 'incredible' by Clarence Seedorf, is now a done deal for United.

The Italian journalist has claimed that all that's left is for the parties involved to sign the official documents, and Onana will then become a United player.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "For sure, Manchester United have the verbal agreement. So, no issues, no danger, the player will sign very soon a five-year contract with an option for an extra season.

"The deal is done, it's just about signing all the documents and then Andre Onana will become a new Manchester United player."

Latest Transfer News: Gossip, Rumours And Speculation This Transfer Window

What's next for United?

With a goalkeeper all but secured, ten Hag and his recruitment team could turn their attention to signing a new number nine at Old Trafford.

One option on United's shortlist is Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, with Italian journalist Rudy Galetti telling GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils could submit another offer after their original approach was rejected.

It's not just attackers that are on United's list at the moment, with Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg claiming that Sofyan Amrabat is a player on ten Hag's radar this summer.

With Champions League football around the corner for United, adding competition in multiple areas of the squad will be important.

The additions of Mount and Onana are certainly a good start, but further reinforcements will be necessary if they want to become genuine title contenders.