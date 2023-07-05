Manchester United could make progress on the signing of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana this week, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

With David De Gea out of contract, signing a new number one could be a priority for Erik ten Hag after Mason Mount completed his own move to Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Manchester United transfer news - Andre Onana

Onana has been linked with a move to the Premier League during the summer transfer window.

According to The Guardian, Manchester United are competing with Chelsea for the signing of the Cameroonian shot-stopper.

It's understood that Onana could cost in the region of £50m, with Inter CEO Beppe Marotta confirming United's interest.

He said: "Manchester United have expressed an interest (in Onana) which may or may not lead to an offer in the next few days. Once that happens, both Inter and the player will carefully assess it.”

The 27-year-old was unfortunate to be on the losing side in the Champions League final against Manchester City, receiving immense praise from Pep Guardiola, who labelled the goalkeeper 'exceptional'.

With ten Hag opting for a possession-based style, more evident during his time at Ajax, signing a goalkeeper capable with the ball at his feet will be important.

Presenter HLTCO recently told GIVEMESPORT that Onana is 'undeniably better' with the ball than De Gea.

What has Jones said about Onana?

Jones has suggested that there could be some progress between United and Onana this week, with the goalkeeper 'very open' to making the move to Old Trafford.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The fallout from the weekend is that United do intend to stay on the trail of Onana but they have been cautious not to rush into their offer for him. One key thing in this transfer interest is that they have been assured that Onana is very open to joining them - he’s not forcing his way out of Inter but he would love to be United’s next number one if he does leave.

"That’s promising for United. Links with him to Saudi Arabia do not help their cause as they have no intention of being used as an auctioning tool and they will not get dragged into a price war.

"But I expect progress this week, one way or the other, as De Gea needs some clarifications too."

Would Onana be a good signing for United?

According to Sofascore's ratings, Onana was the joint fourth best-performing player in the Champions League last season.

The Inter man kept eight clean sheets in 13 starts in the competition, more than any other goalkeeper, as per FBref.

With the Red Devils competing in Europe next term, Onana could be the ideal replacement for De Gea.

Why do United need a new goalkeeper?

As per Manchester Evening News, United are waiting for a decision on De Gea's future before stepping up their interest in a new number one.

As it stands, De Gea is out of contract, but the club are set to hold face-to-face talks to see if they can reach an agreement.

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that the signing of Onana would be 'game-changing' for United, due to how it will impact their style of play, which says all you need to know about why they're targeting the Ngol Ngok-born 'keeper.