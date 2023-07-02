Manchester United target Andre Onana is 'undeniably better' than David De Gea with the ball at his feet, presenter HLTCO has told GIVEMESPORT.

De Gea could be on his way out the door at Old Trafford, with his contract set to expire this summer.

Manchester United transfer news - Andre Onana

De Gea, who is earning a whopping £375k-a-week at Old Trafford, is out of contract at the end of June, and according to The Athletic, the player and United are yet to come to an agreement on a new deal.

There's now a risk that De Gea could leave the club on a free transfer - a difficult situation for the club, considering they will have to spend a hefty amount of money on a replacement.

According to reports in Italy, Inter Milan goalkeeper Onana is a player of interest to United, but he could cost in the region of £52m.

As mentioned, it wouldn't be a surprise to see United looking for an upgrade in goal, but losing De Gea for free is a frustrating situation to be in.

Ahead of the Champions League final, where Inter narrowly lost to Manchester City, Pep Guardiola spoke about Onana, and it's clear to see why United would be interested in him.

He said: "They [Inter] have a real good process, starting from Onana, an exceptional goalkeeper in the build-up – one of the best in the world right now."

What has HLTCO said about De Gea and Onana?

HLTCO has suggested that he can understand why Erik ten Hag may opt not to extend the contract of De Gea, and he admits that Onana is 'undeniably better' with the ball at his feet.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I understand it from Erik ten Hag's perspective, because I don't think he has ever been a goalkeeper who has truly meshed with his style of play. I've seen links between United and Onana, who is undeniably better with his feet than De Gea."

Why do United want to sign Onana?

Ten Hag will eventually want to play a certain style that heavily relies on building up from the back.

Onana's performances in the Champions League will certainly have impressed ten Hag.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.41 in the competition, ranking him first for his position in the whole tournament.

Onana also made the most saves whilst also keeping the most clean sheets - an impressive achievement for the 27-year-old.