Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has come under criticism since arriving at Old Trafford, and presenter Mark Goldbridge has suggested that he's 'useless at the top level' unless Erik ten Hag develops his team.

Onana was brought in by ten Hag after working with the goalkeeper during his time at Ajax. The Cameroonian international is a goalkeeper who enjoys playing out from the back, but United have struggled to produce a style that suits him since ten Hag joined the club.

The Red Devils have struggled since the beginning of the Premier League season, with Onana's shot-stopping coming under scrutiny. If United are to be successful this term, then they will need more from Onana and ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Onana 'Useless at the Top Level'

Goldbridge has slammed the goalkeeper

Writing on X, Goldbridge has taken a dig at both ten Hag and Onana, suggesting that the latter is 'useless at the top level' if United are unable to excel in playing out from the back. The United Stand presenter hints that ten Hag needs to develop his style if he wants to get the best out of the United goalkeeper...

"Bottom line is he's not, and never likely to be, anything other than an average shot stopper. So we absolutely need to excel in playing out from the back or he's useless at the top level."

Andre Onana stats 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Onana Appearances 38 Goals Conceded 58 Clean Sheets 9 Saves Per 90 3.84 Crosses Stopped Per 90 1.11 Pass Accuracy 72.6%

Onana's performances this season have certainly been far from perfect as the Red Devils have already conceded five goals in three Premier League games. Goldbridge isn't the only one concerned by the displays we've seen from Onana, with former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes suggesting that the goalkeeper is a 'big concern'...

"I still worry about the goalkeeper. The goalkeeper is a big concern for me. Even in pre-season with some of the goals he conceded. I worry to death about him."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Andre Onana has saved just 44.4% of shots in the Premier League season, ranking him 24th in the division. Only Jose Sa has a lower percentage this term.

De Ligt Slammed for Netherlands Display

The Man Utd defender struggled

Matthijs de Ligt joined United during the summer transfer window, making his first start for the club against Liverpool last week. The Dutch defender struggled as the Merseyside club ran riot before jetting off on international duty.

In the Netherlands' 5-2 victory over Bosnia, De Ligt was criticised for his performance by Dutch outlet Telegraaaf. His display was labelled as 'disappointing' as the centre-back made a mistake for a goal, with Telegraaf suggesting that he should be at the 'back of the queue' for a place in Ronald Koeman's starting XI.

