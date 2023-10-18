Highlights Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has struggled since joining the club and his form is a worry for manager Erik ten Hag.

Onana's simple mistakes in saving shots have been his biggest issue, costing United in games.

Despite his poor performances, United will stick by Onana and are unlikely to bring in a new goalkeeper in the January transfer window. Instead, they may look to strengthen other positions, such as the winger position.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has struggled since his move to Old Trafford, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on whether Erik ten Hag is going to stick with him, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils allowed David De Gea to depart due to regular mistakes between the sticks.

Onana is going through a tricky period at Old Trafford

Onana signed for United from Serie A side Inter Milan for a fee of £47.2m, per BBC. The Cameroonian goalkeeper, who is known for his ability on the ball, was signed to replace De Gea, who left Old Trafford after his contract expired in the summer. Onana worked with ten Hag during their time at Ajax, so the Dutch manager knew his capabilities, but he's struggled to make an impact since arriving in Manchester.

Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Onana's form is now a bit of a worry for ten Hag and there's a chance that he ruins the goalkeeper's reputation and state of mind. Former United defender Gary Neville has spoken publicly about the difficulties Onana has had in goal, and he believes it's having an impact on the team in front of him...

“At the moment, I don’t think the goalkeeper has settled in quickly enough. He should have saved the one yesterday [against Brentford] and that is a problem. If your goalkeeper is not settled in and there is a bit of instability around that, it does create a big problem for me."

Ten Hag and his recruitment team spent a significant amount of money on new additions during the summer transfer window, but it's safe to say it hasn't paid off just yet. The Manchester club currently find themselves sitting in 10th place in the Premier League table and are at risk of failing to qualify from their Champions League group.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m Altay Bayindir (Fenerbahce) £4.3m Sofyan Amrabat (Fiorentina) Loan Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham Hotspur) Loan All fees according to Sky Sports

Ten Hag's style of play heavily relies on his goalkeeper, so having Onana full of confidence will be a huge benefit to him and the team. However, it's the simple mistakes in terms of saving shots which has been his biggest issue so far, and it's starting to cost United in games.

Jones has suggested that Onana is now in a crisis and bad performances have been the theme of his time at Old Trafford. The journalist adds, however, that there's no chance that United will give up on Onana any time soon and they will continue to stick by him, but he has to step up. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"There's no chance that United are going to give up on Onana this soon. I mean, we do have to say that he is in crisis in terms of performance levels, because it's not one or two clangers. It's way more than that now. Bad performances have become the theme of his time at Man United so far, but he's not the first United goalkeeper to go through a spell like this, and he has to show the right mindset and the right form to get through it. This is the problem of being a goalkeeper, it's all about, you being on your own, you can't rely on the players around you, you can't hide. Onana has to come forward now."

Erik ten Hag is eyeing reinforcements ahead of January

As mentioned, signing a new goalkeeper so soon into Onana's tenure seems unlikely and they will be banking on his form taking a drastic turn over the next few months. Onana isn't the sole problem in terms of the poor performances, so ten Hag and his recruitment team could be looking to bring in new additions in other positions.

Antony and Jadon Sancho have struggled to make an impact this campaign for various reasons and United could be looking to sign a new winger in the January transfer window. According to reports in Italy, Manchester United are admirers of Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, with Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Bayern Munich also keen.

The report claims that he could cost around £43m, which would be a reasonable price in comparison to some of the inflated fees United have paid for players in recent years.

Read More: The 15 Worst Signings In The Man Utd Glazer Era Ranked