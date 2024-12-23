Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has come under scrutiny in recent weeks after some disappointing performances, but Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter that the club are backing him and have confidence in the 28-year-old.

Onana moved to Old Trafford from Serie A side Inter Milan for a fee of around £47m back in 2023, with Erik ten Hag bringing in one of his former players. The Cameroonian international quickly became United's new number one, replacing David De Gea who left on a free transfer.

The former Ajax man has shown signs of being a top goalkeeper, but there's no doubt he's made some sloppy mistakes this season which have cost United. The Red Devils invested a hefty amount of money to bring him to the club, so sticking by him makes sense, especially as he's currently adapting to new methods under Ruben Amorim.

Man Utd Have no Issues With Andre Onana

The Red Devils are backing him

Writing in his GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has confirmed that United have no big problem or complaints about Onana. United invested a lot of money to bring him to the club, so they are backing him to be a success at Old Trafford as he adapts to a new system under Amorim...

"Yes, I don't see any big problem or complaints about Onana. The club invested big money on André, so they are backing him. Of course he'll need some time to understand new indications by Ruben Amorim, but there's confidence in Onana."

As it stands, United currently have Altay Bayindir as a backup option, but the Turkish goalkeeper didn't look too convincing when given an opportunity against Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup last week. Heung-min Son scored directly from a corner, with Bayindir struggling to deal with minimal pressure inside the box.

United have been linked with a move to sign another backup goalkeeper, but it appears that Onana is going to remain as their number one. The 28-year-old has only been with the club for just over a year, so sticking by him makes sense as they continue to build under Amorim.