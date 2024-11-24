Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana produced a fantastic display against Ipswich Town, but it highlights some major issues within Ruben Amorim's squad.

United secured a 1-1 draw away from home in Amorim's first game in charge of the club, but it could so easily have been a loss if it wasn't for goalkeeper Onana. The Cameroonian international made some stunning saves to keep his side in the game, and there was nothing he could have done about Omari Hutchinson's deflected strike.

Amorim will undoubtedly have been impressed with the performance of Onana, but it shows some concerning issues within the squad. Ipswich are struggling towards the bottom of the table, but United had to rely on their goalkeeper to keep the scoreline at 1-1.

Onana Display Raises Concerns at Man Utd

The goalkeeper shouldn't have been so busy

Writing after the game, Manchester Evening News reporter Samuel Luckhurst gave Onana an eight out of 10 rating, praising the goalkeeper for making two excellent saves throughout...

"Made two excellent saves from Sammie Szmodics and Liam Delap before he was lucklessly beaten by Omari Hutchinson's deflected equaliser. Brilliantly foiled Delap again at 1-1. 8."

No player received a higher score from Luckhurst in what was a fairly disappointing display from United throughout. Ipswich had some big chances to win the game, with United creating very little, and having to be rescued by Onana will be a big concern for Amorim in his first game in charge.

Andre Onana v Ipswich Town Match Rating 7.3 Saves 5 xGOT faced 1.47 Goals prevented 0.47 Saves inside box 3 Recoveries 8

Ipswich created 1.75 expected goals and produced 11 shots, with three of those being classed as 'big chances'. With Onana making five saves, Amorim won't be too pleased that his goalkeeper enjoyed an impressive game and will be more concerned by the defensive structure that allowed Ipswich, who are enduring a difficult season, to have some big opportunities.

Amorim hasn't had long to work with his side after joining during the international break while plenty of his players were away with their countries, so it shouldn't be too much of a concern for United supporters as the Portuguese coach will need time to implement his ideas.

Amorim Was 'Having a go' at Man Utd Stars

Samuel Luckhurt noticed the unhappy manager's actions

During the game, journalist Luckhurst noticed Amorim 'having a go' at some of his United players for failing to press, before suggesting that he might have to get used to that. The former Sporting CP manager has been demanding intensity during his short career, but he's going to have to work closely with his current squad to steer them in the right direction.

It's still incredibly early days in Amorim's tenure and he's working with players who are now having to get used to a new system. The new United boss will need time and patience, especially as he gets used to a new country and league.

All statistic courtesy of FotMob - correct as of 24/11/2024