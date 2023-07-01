Manchester United will look to sign a number-one goalkeeper in the summer transfer window at Old Trafford, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Jacobs has claimed that Andre Onana is on United's list, but David De Gea's situation won't impact their transfer plans.

Manchester United transfer news - Latest

Signing a new goalkeeper could be a priority for United over the next few months.

De Gea's contract is set to expire, so if he was to leave the club, the Red Devils are left without a number-one.

As per The Athletic, United withdrew their contract offer to De Gea, before offering him a new deal on lower terms.

Pundits in England have been heavily critical of De Gea over the last few years, with former United players among those who have questioned the Spaniard.

Former player Paul Scholes slammed the United goalkeeper last season, saying: "David de Gea has been a fantastic goalkeeper, but he is not a fantastic footballer. We saw the pass he played into Harry Maguire. Look, it's not a bad pass and I know that Harry Maguire wanted it, but you have to read the situation, read what's going on in the stadium and it is not a place [to do it]."

The struggles De Gea has with the ball at his feet appears to be one of the main reasons why Erik ten Hag is looking to bring in a new goalkeeper.

What has Jacobs said about Man United?

Jacobs has suggested that no matter what happens with De Gea, United will be looking to bring in a new number-one.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Obviously, with Manchester United, there is uncertainty over David De Gea and whether he will sign or not. But, make no mistake, Manchester United, whether De Gea stays or goes, are looking for a number-one goalkeeper.

"Obviously, if De Gea knows that, it might inform his decision as to whether he wants to stay or go. Andre Onana is there on United's list of possibilities."

What's next for United?

If ten Hag wants to play in a certain way, dominating the ball and building from the back, a new goalkeeper could be necessary.

One player linked, as Jacobs mentioned, is Inter Milan's Onana.

The Cameroonian is undoubtedly better with the ball at his feet, managing a higher pass completion percentage, more passes into the final third, more key passes, and more shot-creating actions last season, as per FBref.