Manchester United are closing in on their latest signing, who has already been told to prepare for a move to Old Trafford, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

With Champions League football on the horizon, Erik ten Hag will be desperate to bring in further reinforcements during the summer transfer window.

Manchester United transfer news - Latest

The Red Devils recently announced their first signing of the window, with former Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount joining the Manchester club.

With Marcel Sabitzer returning to Bayern Munich following his loan spell, adding a new midfielder to their squad was necessary.

With David De Gea's contract now expired and Wout Weghorst also leaving following the end of a temporary deal, a striker and a goalkeeper could be the next two priorities for United this summer.

In attack, United have been linked with a move for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United want to complete the signing of Hojlund after they finalise a deal for a new goalkeeper.

Whether a striker or a goalkeeper is more of a priority is pretty unclear, but if United want to compete in the Champions League and in the Premier League next season, then both areas of the pitch will need to be reinforced.

Now, Jacobs has given an update on ten Hag's pursuit of a new number one at Old Trafford.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Man Utd?

Jacobs has suggested that Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, who was labelled as 'exceptional' by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, has been told to prepare for a move to England.

The journalist adds that Onana is keen on the move and the two clubs are close to reaching a compromise on the price.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The starting position of Inter Milan was holding out for around €60m. Manchester United originally came in with an offer under €50m, and now it feels that a compromise will be reached and Andre Onana has been told to prepare for the move already. He's obviously keen on the move.

"All signs, therefore, point towards Andre Onana becoming a Manchester United player."

What's next for Manchester United?

After completing the signing of Onana and possibly Hojlund in the near future, it could be time for United to try and offload some of their deadwood who are struggling to make an impact at Old Trafford at the moment.

Journalist Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils are hoping to sell Harry Maguire before the window closes.

The report adds that, privately, United could accept around £35m for the England international.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Scottish midfielder Scott McTominay could be on his way out the door.

Although ten Hag will need a deeper squad in order to compete on all fronts next season, selling the likes of McTominay and Maguire could allow them to reinvest in players more capable of playing a significant role in the side.