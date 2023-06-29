Manchester United's pursuit of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana is now really progressing, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

With David De Gea potentially on his way out the door, Erik ten Hag needs to find a replacement with the Dutchman also finally agreeing a deal to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea on Thursday, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United transfer news - Andre Onana

De Gea is out of contract at the end of June and it now appears that ten Hag has opted to delay the Spaniard putting pen to paper.

The Athletic have claimed that United and De Gea are yet to come to an agreement, with his contract expiring this weekend.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Inter goalkeeper Onana and United manager ten Hag have a good relationship from their time spent together with Ajax.

Romano adds that the Italian club want around £52m to allow Onana to depart.

It could be an impressive signing for the Red Devils, and it's not the first time ten Hag has looked to trust one of his former colleagues.

The Dutch manager has signed Antony and Lisandro Martinez already since arriving at Old Trafford, two more players from Ajax.

This could add a little fuel to the rumour, which now appears to be progressing.

What has Jones said about Onana?

Jones has suggested that the signing of Onana would be 'game-changing' for how United want to play football, and they are now looking to close a deal.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT on Thursday afternoon, he said: "The signing of Onana would be game-changing for United - literally. The style of play would be altered and definitely for the better. What he has brought to the identity of Inter Milan’s play is hard to praise enough, and as United look to close a deal out it is pretty exciting.

"This was not a priority coming into the window but United are having to react to the circumstances they find themselves in and I am hearing this really has progressed."

How do De Gea and Onana compare?

Taking a look at FBref's player comparison tool, it's easy to see why ten Hag wants to sign Onana.

The Cameroonian had a higher pass completion percentage, more passes into the final third, more key passes, and more shot-creating actions, despite playing over 1500 fewer minutes in all domestic competitions last season.

From a more traditional goalkeeping perspective, Onana had a higher save percentage, stopped more crosses, and kept more clean sheets per 90 minutes.