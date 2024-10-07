It's no grand mystery that Manchester United are facing a turbulent season. After seven matches, they find themselves adrift in 14th place in the Premier League table, while their Europa League campaign is also off to a stuttering start with no victories in sight. As a result, doubt over Erik ten Hag's future hangs much like a dark cloud above Old Trafford.

One jewel among the haze, though, has been the improved performances of Andre Onana. Though his early days in the northwest were marked by uncertainty after his high-profile transfer from Champions League finalists Inter Milan last summer, the Cameroonian has slowly found his footing.

Now, as the new season unfolds, Onana seems to have rediscovered his spark, revealing a revitalised version of himself. With renewed confidence, he’s been a standout performer, and in a twist no one could have predicted, he now finds himself leading the race for the Golden Boot early doors - a feat few could have imagined after his first season on English soil saw the Red Devils put up their worst defensive statistics since the Premier League's inception.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the 2023-24 season, Manchester United conceded 58 goals - their worst tally in the Premier League era.

At first glance, United's defense appears significantly stronger this term, especially in one-on-one situations where Onana is the last line of defense against opposing forwards. However, this is just scratching the surface, and a deeper dive into the underlying statistics - particularly when compared to the goalkeepers of United's biggest rivals - reveals some interesting insights.

Goalkeeping Statistics

There's a clear winner, but Onana holds his own

The goalkeeper's foremost responsibility is to make saves, prevent goals, and secure clean sheets, providing their team with a solid foundation to build on and achieve victory. When compared to the longer-serving, more reputable goalkeepers, Onana certainly holds his own in all the basic attributes that make a goalkeeper great.

While Alisson is widely regarded as the best goalkeeper in the Premier League—and arguably the world right now—boasting an impressive save percentage of just over 88%, which surpasses both David Raya and Ederson, it's notable that United's shot-stopper currently outperforms the latter in this statistic early in the season. Moreover, alongside Raya, the 28-year-old is one of the only goalkeepers yet to concede a goal from outside the box. He's also the only keeper to have saved a penalty so far this season, denying Southampton's Cameron Archer.

On top of currently leading the league in clean sheets, Ten Hag now has a reliable goalkeeper at his disposal. His shot-stopping stats alone make it clear that he deserves more recognition.

Andre Onana vs Ederson vs Alisson vs David Raya - Goalkeeping (PL 2024-25) Statistic Andre Onana Ederson Alisson David Raya Games 7 7 6 7 Minutes 630 630 529 630 Saves 19 16 15 25 Save percentage (%) 70.37 66.67 88.24 80.65 Penalties faced 1 1 0 0 Penalties saved 1 0 0 0 Clean sheets 4 1 3 3 Goals conceded 8 8 2 6 Goals conceded from inside the box 8 6 1 6 Goals conceded from outside the box 0 2 1 0

Teamplay Statistics

Onana has completed the most passes this season out of the four goalkeepers

Last season, Onana cautioned his new supporters to be prepared for his risk-taking style, emphasising that they should expect to see high-risk, high-reward football through his ball-playing tendencies. At first, this brought about far more risk than reward for United as the Red Devils' defence leaked more than Old Trafford itself.

He also acknowledged that he would accept any criticism and take full responsibility if his mistakes led to dropped points. After facing more scrutiny than even he anticipated, fans are now beginning to see the rewards of his performances. In comparison to Raya, Ederson, and Alisson, the Cameroonian has attempted and completed more passes than all of them.

It's remarkable what a good run of form and a boost in confidence can do for a player. Once jeered by rival fans who expected him to crumble under pressure, Onana has quickly become one of the most reliable goalkeepers with the ball at his feet. In fact, he has completed just four fewer long balls than Raya, whilst having a better accuracy percentage.

However, it must be highlighted that he still isn't quite on Ederson's level. Manchester City's Brazilian glove-bearer is the only one to produce an assist so far, and he brings a whole new meaning to the word 'risky' - despite also boasting the best passing accuracy still.

Andre Onana vs Ederson vs Alisson vs David Raya - Goalkeeping (PL 2024-25) Statistic Andre Onana Ederson Alisson David Raya Chances created 0 1 0 0 Assists 0 1 0 0 Passes attempted 255 230 195 212 Passes completed 202 190 159 136 Passing accuracy (%) 79.22 82.61 81.54 64.15 Long passes completed 36 39 13 40 Long passing accuracy 41.38 52 27.66 34.48

The Verdict

Onana deserves to be spoken about in the same breath as the league's finest

Certainly, there are several interesting statistics throughout Onana's comparison with the Premier League's finest goalkeepers, but the one that compliments his resurgence most is the very fact that, out of the 18 categories examined, Ten Hag's trusty number one only ranks rock bottom in one of them - that being goals conceded from inside the box.

In summary, Onana is no longer the punchline for a struggling United team, but rather a symbol of hope amid the turmoil both on and off the field. In recent weeks, he has emerged as a dependable shot-stopper and someone who can be trusted with the ball at his feet. His turnaround from last season’s poor form is evident, as he's now leading in clean sheets, with underlying statistics also reinforcing this improvement.

Stats via Squawka and correct as of 07/10/2024.