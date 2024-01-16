Highlights Manchester United's Andre Onana's journey to the AFCON opener was disrupted, causing him to arrive just three hours before kick-off.

Onana was dropped from the squad for the 1-1 draw against Guinea, causing him to express frustration and confusion.

This is not the first time Onana has had issues with Cameroon manager Rigobert Song, as they clashed during the 2022 World Cup.

With AFCON kicking off this month, all eyes are on host nation Ivory Coast as the best African footballing sides compete for the continent's biggest prize. Before Cameroon had even kicked a ball at the tournament, however, drama had already found its way into their squad.

As reported by ESPN, Manchester United had struck an agreement with the Indomitable Lions which would allow goalkeeper Andre Onana to first play in the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur before then travelling to meet up with the national side who were playing Guinea just 24 hours later.

Things did not go to plan though as the 27-year-old's 5,000-mile journey to the Stade Charles Konan Banny was disrupted. Indeed, foggy conditions meant he was unable to land in Yamoussoukro – where Cameroon were playing their first match – and so the flight had to be diverted to Abidjan. From here, the keeper had to be driven the final 150 miles, arriving just three hours before the 5pm kick-off.

While Onana already knew and understood that Fabrice Ondoa would be starting in goal against Guinea, he at least expected to be named on the bench. Manager Rigobert Song had other ideas though as Devis Epassy and Simon Ngapandouetnbu were named as the two substitute goalkeepers.

Onana furious after being dropped for AFCON opener

El Hadji Diouf had to step in

As reported in the Daily Mail, upon learning the information, the Man United goalkeeper was so upset that he had to be calmed down by former Senegal star El Hadji Diouf – you can see in the footage below. He even reportedly shouted:

"If I wasn’t going to play or make the team, then why did I come here on a private jet?"

Having conceded twice against Spurs in a 2-2 Premier League draw the previous day, Onana had to watch on from the sidelines in this match as Cameroon were held to a 1-1 draw against Guinea. Mhomaed Bayo opened the scoring after 10 minutes but Frank Magri levelled the scoring in the second half for the Indomitable Lions after Francois Kamano was sent off.

Andre Onana for Cameroon Games 37 Wins (including penalty shoot-outs) 17 Defeats (including penalty shoot-outs) 11 Clean sheets 16 Goals Conceded 30 Yellow Cards 5 Red Cards 0 Via Transfermarkt (as of 16/01/2024)

Onana has clashed with Rigobert Song before

Issues arose during the 2022 World Cup

Further reports have suggested that Cameroon boss Song "didn’t even have a word with Onana when he arrived" after his flight, noting that ex-Liverpool man Diouf then took it upon himself to try and calm the shot-stopper down. Of course, this isn't the first time the duo have had issues while on international duty.

The 27-year-old flew home early during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after disagreeing with his manager over tactics. Onana reportedly believed that his side were being asked to set up too defensively. After missing games against Serbia and Brazil, he left the Middle East and later announced his retirement from national duty.

It was said that the then-Inter Milan star was dropped for "disciplinary reasons" but it appeared as though any past issues were eventually been patched up. After all, Onana then came out of retirement to play in the ACON qualifier against Burundi last September.

It looked as though he was set to be his nation's No.1 for this tournament but after this most recent falling out with Song, it remains unclear if the goalkeeper will walk straight back into the starting XI. Cameroon play against Senegal on Friday before then facing Gambia in their final group match next Tuesday.