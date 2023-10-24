Highlights Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, previously criticised, played a crucial role in their first Champions League win of the season, saving a penalty.

Onana's save sparked jubilation among his teammates and redeemed himself after a disappointing start in a United jersey.

Despite the lead from Harry Maguire's goal, it was Onana's late heroics that stole the headlines on this memorable night for Manchester United.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has been under mass scrutiny since the start of his career in England, was the hero as the Red Devils secured their first win of the 2023/24 Champions League campaign against FC Copenhagen on Tuesday evening. Midfielder Scott McTominay gave a penalty away in the dying embers of the Old Trafford affair as a high boot connected with Mohamed Elyounoussi's head.

Onana, formerly of Inter Milan, guessed the right way and firmly palmed away Jordan Larsson's effort from the penalty spot. His teammates were quick to join him in jubilation and what a moment it was for the 27-year-old, especially after an insipid start to life in Red Devils threads.

After a consultation with the VAR team, referee Marco Guida pointed to the spot as the mood around United’s stomping ground dampened after finding a lead through defender-turned-goal scorer Harry Maguire. In the 72nd minute, the out-of-favour star opened the scoring with a well-taken header on the end of Christian Eriksen’s sumptuous cross into the box.

But it’ll be Onana, who – as mentioned - has struggled to find his feet at the club, who will steal the headlines on this fantastic night for those of a Manchester United persuasion. You can watch his save in all its glory below:

Watch: Andre Onana's last-second heroics for Manchester United

Having endured a tricky start to his career at his new employers, it was always going to take a moment of magic, just like he produced tonight, to get more Manchester United supporters on board with his high-profile summer move.

And in such a game-defining split second of magic, the 27-cap Cameroon international would’ve done just that. Post-match, he spoke about his moment in the spotlight and claimed that he was just ‘doing his job’.

“Just doing my job. We are Manchester United, a very big club, I have no doubt we’ll make it [out of the Champions League group].”

Bayern Munich, led by Manchester United summer target Harry Kane, extended their lead at the top of the group with a 3-1 win over Galatasaray. The three-time trophy winners are now off the bottom of the group, sitting just the one point off the pace of the Turkish giants.

Champions League Group A Standings - as per 24/10 Position Team Pld W D L +/- GD Pts 1 Bayern Munich 3 3 0 0 9/5 4 9 2 Galatasaray 3 1 1 1 6/7 -1 4 3 Manchester United 3 1 0 2 6/7 -1 3 4 Copenhagen 3 0 1 2 3/5 -2 1

Harry Maguire's header proved to be the winner

Unlikely scorer Maguire produced a match-winning header, one emphatic enough to silence his doubters, as the Old Trafford-based outfit secured the first point of any form in Europe’s most coveted competition this campaign.

Eriksen’s deft, pinpoint ball into the box was met delightfully by the towering defender, who thankfully found himself in an onside position. The seasoned Danish midfielder was, perhaps, the spark that Erik ten Hag’s side had lacked in the first half, though Maguire will be the headline-stealer.

Awarded as player of the match in the club’s 2-1 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane recently and now providing the match-winning effort in the club’s most important victory of the season, perhaps the fortunes are changing for the 30-year-old.

The England international has rightfully earned plaudits for his goal after being pillared by pundits and fans alike, though he will be thanking Onana for saving the club’s bacon in the concluding stages of another memorable night under the lights in Greater Manchester.

