Highlights Onana has showcased an elite mentality by taking responsibility for Manchester United's poor defensive record, despite everyone playing a role in their shaky start to the season.

Onana's save percentage of 65.6% and goals against per 90 record highlight his disappointing start to the season, but he has been exceptionally busy with 20 saves so far, ranking among the top goalkeepers in the league.

Onana remains confident that United will turn things around, expressing excitement and optimism for the team's future performances.

Andre Onana showcased his elite mentality ahead of Manchester United’s Champions League clash against Bayern Munich, answering a question on his side’s difficult start to the 2023/24 season.

It has been a tough few weeks for Erik ten Hag in the Old Trafford dugout, with his team failing to perform to as expected. They currently lie 13th in the Premier League, having only amassed two wins from their opening five games. They recently lost their third game of the season to Brighton last Saturday.

That 3-1 defeat at home to the Seagulls took their goals conceded total to 10, meaning on average they have shipped two goals every game. Hardly a record which makes them seem like title contenders.

Onana’s start to the season in numbers

There has been increasing scrutiny on Ten Hag and the United backline, with Onana also not immune to that. The 27-year-old arrived at the club this summer to replace David de Gea, who also came under criticism for his final few performances while at Old Trafford.

His record so far has been a little disappointing. Onana has only recorded a save percentage of 65.6% so far this year, and only four goalkeepers in the division have a higher goals against per 90 record than the Cameroon international. He can, however, take solace from the fact that he has been exceptionally busy so far this season, facing 20 saves so far. Only five goalkeepers have made more than him. Given that he also ranks sixth for total shots on target faced, United’s defence as a whole has been shaky.

Andre Onana Premier League stats so far (FBref) Games Played 5 Goals Conceded 10 Shots On Target Faced 29 Saves Made 20 Save Percentage 65.5%

Onana’s response to question shows mentality

Questions are being asked about United on a daily basis, with many focussing on their defensive record. And one journalist, keen to get Onana’s thoughts on the start his side have made to the new campaign, decided to ask the shot-stopper about United’s goals conceded total, caveating his question with, “I know it’s not your fault…”

But Onana interrupted the reporter to take responsibility for the poor record, giving a unique response in the process.

“No, no, no,” he said. “Listen. We are in this together. We win together and we lose together. If we keep a clean sheet, it’s for all of us. When we concede goals, the responsibility is on Andre Onana.” "My teammates are working hard and if they have to point finger, they have to point it at me, because I’m the goalkeeper.”

It says a lot about his leadership qualities that he is willing to take on the burden of the criticism levelled at the team, despite everyone playing a role in United’s shaky start. You can watch Onana’s response in the video below.

Watch: Onana takes responsibility for United’s defensive record

Onana also spoke about the club’s start to the season in a press conference ahead of United’s Champions League clash against Bayern Munich. While he accepted that it had been a poor first few games for the Red Devils, he assured fans that results would come.

“We didn’t start well but I'm confident we’ll get it right,” he said. “When I see how we’re working I’m confident and excited.

Both Onana and United supporters will hope that their opening Champions League tie against Bayern tonight can provide the platform for the club to rediscover their best form. Following that, they face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday 23 September at 20:00.