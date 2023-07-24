A new report has revealed exactly when Manchester United and Erik ten Hag decided to replace David de Gea with Inter Milan goalkeeper, Andre Onana.

The signing marks a new era for United, with supporters set to see a new man between the posts for the first time in over a decade.

De Gea signed from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and would go on to make 545 appearances for United in all competitions.

At one point he was regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

It even looked as if the shot-stopper would be extending his stay at Old Trafford, but reports revealed that United withdrew that offer.

They offered him another deal with a much lower salary, but with De Gea unwilling to agree to the new terms, he announced his departure from the club last month.

The moment Ten Hag decided to replace De Gea

However, a new report from The Athletic has revealed exactly why and when that contract offer was changed.

United’s loss to rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final was reportedly the turning point in contract negotiations, with De Gea having a horror show at Wembley.

Ilkay Gundogan opened the scoring with a long-range effort in just 13 seconds.

But while that effort was spectacular, Gundogan’s second was more fortunate, with De Gea failing to keep out the German’s shinned volley.

United fans were furious after the game, with a compilation of De Gea’s poor passing going viral after the final.

But Ten Hag was also livid.

The Athletic report that the Spaniard’s performance in the cup final, on top of errors against Sevilla in the Europa League and against West Ham as well, led to the coach deciding that De Gea needed to be replaced.

He was now reportedly only seen as a number two, which led to United withdrawing their initial “outline proposal” and offering him a contract with less money.

Onana’s name came up in conversations for another Inter player

De Gea would ultimately reject that deal and leave the club, and United quickly started sorting out a replacement.

The Athletic reveal that Yalcin Sarica, a senior agent at Wasserman Media Group, had originally been talking to Ten Hag about a deal for another Inter player, Denzel Dumfries.

It was during that call that Onana was brought up, another player Sarica was in the process of representing, and Ten Hag was interested in a reunion with the goalkeeper he had worked with at Ajax.

That interest was only strengthened by Onana’s performance in the Champions League final against Man City.

Unlike De Gea’s performance in the FA Cup final prior to that, Onana’s passing that game was clean and accurate, exactly what Ten Hag wanted from his goalkeeper.

The report states that the United manager travelled to meet the Inter goalkeeper with Sarica to convince him of a move, and the coach then later reassured his transfer target that a deal would get done after negotiations had dragged on.

A first offer which was reportedly worth €40million plus an additional €5m in add-ons was made on July 5, but the deal was not confirmed until Thursday 20 July.

United will reportedly pay Inter £47.2 million for Onana, who has signed a five-year deal at the club.

The Athletic states that he will earn £200,000 a week.

What next for Onana?

Onana has now joined up with his new teammates for their pre-season tour.

He did not feature in United’s victory against Arsenal but could play a part in their upcoming matches before the new Premier League campaign.

United next play Wrexham on Wednesday 26 July, but Ten Hag will field a “youth-focused team” for that tie.

The senior squad will face Real Madrid on Thursday 27 July, with United fans potentially getting to see their new man in action for the first time.