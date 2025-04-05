The wife of Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, Melanie Kamayou, was the subject of a robbery as her £62,000 Hermes Birkin bag and Rolex watch were both stolen by a 25-year-old, who has now been charged and has appeared in court.

Reported first by Mail Online, details emerged that Kamayou – who married Onana two years ago – was targeted by the robber in the quaint village of Alderley Edge, which has been labelled as the ‘Knightsbridge of the North’, on March 29.

Alderley Edge has become renowned as a hot spot for footballers in the past: Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Rio Ferdinand and Wayne Rooney – during their Old Trafford playing days – all used to live in the leafy area of Cheshire.

Sources told the publication that the robbery took place in the car park of an upmarket Italian restaurant. As alluded to, two statement pieces – including her costly Hermes Birkin bag – were taken from Ms Kamayou in a horrifying ordeal last month.

Hermes Birkin bags, thanks to the craftmanship that goes into its production, are typically expensive and are said to be the most difficult to procure. According to the aforementioned report, the most expensive bag of its kind sold for £1.5 million.

The thief, named as Liam Ross from the Wibsey area of Bradford, has been charged and, as a result, appeared before a judge at Chester Magistrates Court on Friday 4 April. He is also facing a charge of supplying the Class B drug cannabis.

Online, Ms Kamayou describes herself as a pharmacist, businesswoman and philanthropist, while she is also the co-chair of the Andre Onana Foundation – a charity that provides free medical care for underprivileged communities in Africa.

She has also been married to the Red Devils shot-stopper for two years and, as a result of his move from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023, has lived in the United Kingdom since then. She also shares a child with the seasoned Cameroon international.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: As of early April 2025, in 92 appearances for Manchester United, Onana has kept a total of 85 clean sheets and conceded 192 goals.

Since his high-profile move, which was green-lit by Erik ten Hag, Onana – widely regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers in the Premier League right now – has endured his fair share of ups and downs across his 92-appearance spell in all competitions.

Having played all 30 of their Premier League outings this term, the 2023/24 FA Cup winner is Ruben Amorim’s go-to choice between the sticks – that’s despite the tactician reportedly considering the idea of delving into the market to give him competition.