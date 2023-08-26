Manchester United's poor start to the Premier League campaign continued on Saturday afternoon as they found themselves two goals down within four minutes against Nottingham Forest. Big things were expected of the Red Devils going into the 2023/24 season as they looked to build on their promising 2022/23 campaign.

They were heavy favourites to beat Wolves in their Premier League opener but, despite narrowly picking up the three points, they were extremely unconvincing and perhaps did not deserve to come away with a victory. They followed that result up with a 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

United were hoping to get back to winning ways against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. However, they got off to the worst start possible as the away side took a shock two-goal lead after just four minutes.

Taiwo Awoniyi netted the opener before Wily Boly doubled his side's lead just minutes later. According to Opta, It took just 3 minutes and 47 seconds for United to fall 2-0 down to Forest, the earliest the Red Devils have ever trailed by two goals in a Premier League game.

Andre Onana's bizarre goalkeeping for Nottingham Forest's opener against Manchester United

United fell 1-0 down against Forest in truly shambolic circumstances. The home side started well and won a corner after Matt Turner pushed Antony's strike round the post.

Forest dealt with United's set-piece and, incredibly, found themselves one-goal up shortly after. Morgan Gibbs-White headed the ball on and Awoniyi got to the ball ahead of Marcus Rashford at the halfway line. The Nigerian then raced away and just had United's £47.2m summer signing, Andre Onana, to beat. He managed to do that with ease and give his side a very early lead.

Onana's goalkeeping for the opener has gone viral on social media. The Cameroonian was deceived by Forest's in-form striker and quite literally sat down before his effort on goal. That made it easy for Awoniyi, who easily tucked the ball into the corner. View Onana's goalkeeping for Forest's opener below...

Onana won't want to watch Awoniyi's goal back, that's for sure. He made it far too easy for the Nigerian striker.

Nottingham Forest lead Manchester United at the break

United pulled one back in the 17th minute through Christian Eriksen. Marcus Rashford found his teammate inside the box and the Danish midfielder made no mistake from a few yards out. There were no further goals for the remainder of the half as Erik ten Hag's side went into the break with a 2-1 deficit.

More to follow...