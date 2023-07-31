Highlights Andre Onana impresses in Manchester United's pre-season friendly, showcasing his qualities as the new first-choice goalkeeper.

Onana saves a potential goal and shows frustration towards Harry Maguire's lack of urgency in defending.

Despite conceding a goal, Onana's overall performance is satisfying, with impressive distribution skills and an exquisite inch-perfect pass to Marcus Rashford.

Although Manchester United suffered a 3-2 defeat against Borussia Dortmund in their latest pre-season friendly, summer signing Andre Onana still managed to showcase his qualities during his 45 minutes on the pitch.

Onana, who has replaced David de Gea as United’s first-choice goalkeeper following his £47 million move from Inter Milan, started the match on the substitutes’ bench alongside the likes of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes.

Veteran ‘keeper Tom Heaton, 37, was named in the starting XI but conceded two goals on the stroke of half-time.

Diogo Dalot opened the scoring with a superb strike midway through the first half, but Man Utd went into the break trailing 2-1 following a brace from Donyell Malen.

Ten Hag reacted by sending on Onana in place of Heaton at the start of the second half, and it wasn’t long before the Cameroonian was thrown into action.

Dortmund threatened to score a third goal shortly after the restart but Onana was on hand to make a fine save, keeping his team in the contest.

The 27-year-old was fuming with his teammates’ defending and was seen lambasting Harry Maguire, who was recently stripped of the captaincy by manager Erik ten Hag.

Maguire, overlooked for the captaincy against Dortmund as Ten Hag initially handed the armband to Scott McTominay, showed a lack of urgency getting back - much to Onana’s frustration.

Video: Onana shouts at Maguire

Watch that clip here:

Man Utd levelled the scores shortly afterwards through Antony, who steered the ball past goalkeeper Alexander Meyer with his favoured left foot.

However, Dortmund restored their one-goal advantage with 20 minutes left on the clock thanks to a strike from 18-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko.

The talented Germany international was stationed on the edge of the six-yard box when Marco Reus’s pass fell to his feet and Onana stood little chance of saving it.

While Onana will be disappointed to have conceded the goal, he can still feel very satisfied with his overall performance.

His distribution, in particular, was outstanding at times.

One pass towards the end of the match was exquisite. With seconds left on the clock, Onana launched the ball long with a magnificent inch-perfect pass which landed perfectly onto the foot of Marcus Rashford.

Video: Onana's excellent pass to Rashford

Watch Onana’s fabulous pass to Rashford here:

Quality like that is precisely why Ten Hag has brought Onana to Old Trafford. For all of De Gea’s shot-stopping qualities, distribution was a problem for the Spaniard.

Onana, on the other hand, is capable of producing excellent passes with either foot - and regularly chooses the right option.

A longer video of Onana’s individual highlights against Dortmund has emerged and shows more of the passes he produced on the night.

Video: Onana’s highlights vs Dortmund

Watch the video here:

What did Ten Hag say after Man Utd’s 3-2 defeat v Dortmund?

Ten Hag didn’t hold back after the final whistle, slamming his team’s performance after a positive start.

“Two parts - first hour [was] good, well performing, playing as a team, lot of dynamic, good pressing, so it was really enjoyable to see,” the Dutch coach was quoted saying by Man Utd’s official website. “That is what I wanted to say to the team at half-time and then all of a sudden they gave two goals away and they really were giveaways.

“So that was already annoying but the last half an hour was bad, was a poor performance. Didn’t follow the rules at all, not in pressing, not in building up and not in attacking, so there were 11 individuals finally on the pitch and that wasn’t good at all.”

Damning stuff from Ten Hag, whose team only have two more friendlies to play before their opening Premier League fixture against Wolves on August 14.

United face Lens and Athletic Bilbao at Old Trafford and the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

A team of fringe players is likely to feature against Lens, while Ten Hag’s first team should play against Athletic.

Man Utd have now lost three successive pre-season friendlies against Wrexham, Real Madrid and now Dortmund.

However, they did kick off their US Tour with an impressive 2-0 win over a strong Arsenal side containing the likes of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Martin Odegaard.

Asked if the tour had been useful overall, Ten Hag added: “I think so. The same I said to the team, I think it was a good tour but you want to finish with a good performance and you see only 60 minutes where I was pleased with but not with the goals we conceded because they were really poor.

“The first one was really poor defending and the second one really poor in building up and that is not us. We have to keep the control and you have to keep the responsibility on the ball and it was the same on the 3-2 for Dortmund, so [it] can’t happen and it’s unforgivable even if it’s a friendly.”

The disgruntled Ten Hag continued: “There are no excuses, we have to perform no matter what and then you have to be ruthless and win games because we are Man United and the fans are expecting from us wins.

“First we have to return of course, then we have one day off. But you see also after the last half an hour, we have to get back to standards with the team and get back into the patterns for what is needed to get a good league start. We have two games at the weekend and then we have still more than a week to prepare for the first game of the season.”

Will Onana start for Man Utd vs Wolves?

One thing is clear: Onana will certainly be among the starters against Wolves in Man Utd’s first competitive game of the new season.

In one-and-a-half appearances for his new employers, the former Cameroon international has already managed to showcase his qualities.

He can expect to receive a warm welcome from the Old Trafford faithful when he makes his first home appearance for the Red Devils.