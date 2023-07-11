With the unceremonious removal of David de Gea after 12 years at the club, including a significant fiasco regarding his contract in the final days of that period, Manchester United are now on the hunt for a new goalkeeper.

As is becoming habit under Erik ten Hag, he and United are looking to the Dutchman’s former players to fill the hole. This time the player in question seems to be Cameroonian and Inter Milan goalkeeper André Onana.

The career of Onana

The 27-year-old has been at the Italian club for just one year having joined from Ten Hag’s former club Ajax. In his time at Inter he has made 41 appearances, including 13 in Europe as the club made it all the way to the Champions League final before losing to all-conquering Manchester City.

Prior to leaving Ajax, Onana was briefly involved in a dispute over taking a banned substance and was banned for nine months, but the goalkeeper was backed by Ajax in the case with the use of the substance seemingly an unfortunate accident.

During his time under Ten Hag, Onana won three Eredevisie titles in a dominant Ajax side that even made the Champions League semi-final, and it seems the goalkeeper’s outlandish style of play has once again captured the attention of his former manager.

In a report describing his performances in the Champions League this season, UEFA's Technical Observers said that he played like a “holding midfielder at times.”

If you have seen any of the compilations going around online at the moment then you’ll know exactly what they mean. In Cameroon’s opening game at the World Cup last year he broke the record for most touches outside the box by a goalkeeper since records began in 1966 with a ridiculous 26 touches. He loves to come out with the ball from the back and spray passes forward, this can sometimes result in a costly error, but he certainly perfectly represents the modern day sweeper keeper.

As of yet, a transfer fee is still to be agreed between the two clubs, but it seems personal terms are already done, or at least very close, with the Cameroonian set to pocket around £100,000-a-week, according to The Sun.

If you compare that to the reported £375,000 that De Gea was on, then you can see why the idea of a replacement ‘keeper would interest the Red Devils.

So, how does this compare to some of the top goalkeepers in the Premier League?

What Premier League goalkeepers earn more than Onana?

Well, £100k-a-week would make Onana only the joint-seventh highest-paid ‘keeper in the league, according to Capology, level with Manchester City’s Ederson.

Those ahead of him include West Ham’s Alphonse Areola, who is on £120k-a-week, World Cup-winner Emiliano Martinez, who is also on £120k at Aston Villa, and Aaron Ramsdale, who just signed a long-term deal at Arsenal for this same wage.

Looking further up the pile, Everton’s Jordan Pickford is next up at £125k-a-week, followed by two players that share the top spot on £150k-a-week. Those players are Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga and Liverpool’s Alisson.

Some of you might be questioning how some of those ‘keepers get paid so much, but those figures pale into comparison when you consider the highest earners in the Premier League earn about £400k-a-week.

Should the move happen, Onana will represent the start of a new era at United after so long with De Gea between the sticks.

Fans of the club will be hoping his attacking goalkeeping methods are exactly what United need to help further implement Ten Hag’s passing style of play.