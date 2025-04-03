Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has met with Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams' representatives in recent days, according to journalist Santi Aouna.

The Spanish executive has reportedly held talks with Williams’ agents over a potential move to the Emirates this summer, amid growing interest from top European clubs.

Williams was pursued by Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona last summer and is believed to remain a target for the Catalan club, as well as Bayern Munich.

The 22-year-old has a strong chance of leaving Bilbao after the season, having emerged as a 'dream target' for Mikel Arteta.

Berta Meets Nico Williams’ Agents

Holds talks over Arsenal summer move

Williams was linked with a move to Arsenal last summer, as the Gunners searched for a new winger to bolster Arteta’s frontline.

They ultimately brought in Raheem Sterling on a season-long loan from Chelsea, a move that has not necessarily worked out for the former England international.

The 30-year-old has made just four Premier League starts and is not expected to secure a permanent switch to the Emirates after the season, with Arsenal once again searching for a new winger.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Williams has scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 38 appearances for Bilbao this season.

Williams has enjoyed an impressive 12 months for both club and country, winning Euro 2024 with Spain and establishing himself as one of the most promising wingers in Europe.

The 22-year-old, praised as 'frightening', finished as La Liga’s second-highest assist provider last season with 11, trailing only Villarreal’s Alex Baena, who has also been linked with a Premier League move.

Arsenal are on course to finish second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season as they trail leaders Liverpool by 12 points with eight games remaining.

Nico Williams' Athletic Bilbao Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 25 Goals 4 Assists 5 Goal-creating actions 12 Minutes played 1,811

