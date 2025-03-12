Arsenal's soon-to-be new sporting director, Andrea Berta, has put forward a new list of attacking targets that could send the Gunners in a new direction from what his predecessor Edu had planned, according to Ben Jacobs, speaking on GIVEMESPORT's latest Market Madness podcast.

Much talk has been of a new striker arriving at the Emirates in the summer amid an injury crisis that has rocked the Gunners. Mikel Arteta has been without Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz, forced to use Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino in a makeshift centre-forward role.

Jacobs previously revealed that Arsenal intended to make two new 'flagship' offensive signings to ensure such a situation doesn't occur in the future. Names touted during Edu and Jason Ayto's periods overseeing the club's recruitment include Newcastle United's Alexander Isak and RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, but other names could now be on the list.

Jacobs: Berta Has Own List Of Attacking Targets For Arsenal

The Italian has already got to work on the recruitment front

Berta looks determined to put his stamp on the squad and will do so with a transfer war-chest at his disposal, as well as the intent of overseeing a significant reshuffle of Arteta's squad. Jacobs suggested the Italian could have as much as £300 million to spend:

"Arsenal are planning this summer for one of the biggest spends in the club's entire history. Now many will want to put a number on it, but of course, Arsenal will look to do business at value, but it could be a spend of in excess of 300 million pounds, if we're looking at the market value of some of the targets available and the volume that they are looking for."

The Gunners' shortlist of forwards seems to have changed because of Berta's arrival once he leaves Atletico Madrid this summer:

"Andrea Berta, I can tell you, has already isolated some of his own targets that are different from those that were put forwards, either by Edu or alternatively, Jason Ayto."

Arsenal Attacking Stats (Premier League 2024-25) Matches 28 Goals scored 52 Goals per game 1.9 Penalties 2/2 Goals from inside box 44/283 Goals from outside box 6/107 Big chances per game 3.1 Big chances missed per game 1.9

Arsenal didn't spend a single penny in January, which means they aren't at risk of breaching the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules. However, a lack of a new attacking arrival has played a key role in their disappointing title challenge amid season-ending injuries to Jesus and Havertz while winger Saka has been out since December.

Sesko and Isak have been on the Gunners' radar as potential big-money captures to hand Arteta much-required firepower. But there are other options for the North Londoners to enter a new era with Berta calling the recruiting shots, including Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha, who Berta has reportedly 'told' the club to sign after previously signing him for Atletico Madrid.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 12/03/2025.

