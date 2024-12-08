Manchester United are reportedly eyeing Atletico Madrid sporting director Andrea Berta as a replacement for Dan Ashworth, according to Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

It was confirmed on Sunday that Ashworth would be leaving the club despite only moving to Old Trafford from Newcastle United earlier this year. It was a shock decision from INEOS considering the little time he's spent at the club, and the likes of Sir Jim Ratcliffe are now on the hunt for a replacement.

In a club statement, the Red Devils confirmed that Ashworth would leave the sporting director role by mutual agreement, thanking him for his service during the short time he was at the club.

"Dan Ashworth will be leaving his role as Sporting Director of Manchester United by mutual agreement. We would like to thank Dan for his work and support during a transitional period for the club and wish him well for the future."

A report from Di Marzio has now confirmed that Atletico Madrid director Berta is one of the possibilities that INEOS are eyeing as a replacement for Ashworth. Berta, described as a 'transfer guru, looks set to leave Atletico at the end of his current contract and has been at the Spanish club for over a decade.

Reports have suggested that Berta will leave Atletico at the end of the season, and it's considered a done deal. Whether United will be able to prise him away from the Spanish giants in the middle of the campaign remains to be seen, and you'd imagine Ratcliffe and his team will be hoping to bring someone in as soon as possible.

Berta has been with Atletico for a significant period now, which shows his loyalty to the club and the impressive job he's done for the Spanish giants to keep him in his role for so long. Not only do United now need some stability in the sporting director role, they must ensure they bring in the right man to steer the club back in the right direction after a tricky few years.