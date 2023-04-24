McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has given an update on the team's planned upgrades in Baku.

It's been a little bit of a difficult start to the season for the team from Woking but, when you look at the points standings, you would not think that is the case.

Indeed, they were one of the beneficiaries of the chaos at the end of the Australian Grand Prix last time out, and they therefore sit fifth in the standings in terms of the Constructors' championship at the moment.

Time will tell as to how long they can stay there but they will be fighting to do so and to pick up performance in the weeks ahead, with some eagerly anticipated upgrades set for Baku.

It's not expected that there will be a huge amount arriving in Azerbaijan for McLaren, but there should be some bits that help the car's performance and Stella is not worried about the prospect of introducing new parts over a Sprint weekend - with the format expected to be changed so that there's only one practice session over the entire event.

READ MORE: Mike Krack gives insight into Fernando Alonso's impact on Aston Martin

"If there are no anomalous behaviours, then it is relatively easy [to bring updates to a Sprint weekend], because in modern F1 you have the data," Stella said.

"You can read the aerodynamic performance through the forces that you measure and through the pressure map around the car to the dozens of pressure sensors.

"We are not too worried in assessing whether it is positive or not unless there are some anomalies, but the cars have proven to be correlating well with the development.

"That is why we decided to introduce it even if it is a Sprint race."

READ MORE: Details revealed on new Red Bull outing for Daniel Ricciardo

McLaren fans will be hoping to see signs of progress on the back of these updates, as will drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

The team has not had the start to the season that they would have wanted, but they are in a decent enough position in the table despite that, and now the plan has to be to really kick on.

Plenty of updates will be expected as we get towards the European season in May as well, with Imola the first race in that part of the campaign on May 21.