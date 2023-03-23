Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has more talent and potential than Fulham's Andreas Pereira, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

Mount looks like he could be on his way out at Stamford Bridge after coming through the famous Cobham academy.

Chelsea transfer news - Andreas Pereira

A report from ESPN recently claimed that Chelsea were eyeing a move for Fulham midfielder Pereira as a potential replacement for Mount. Fulham reportedly value Pereira at around £35m.

It's understood that Mount could be on his way out the door at the end of the season, with contract talks stalling between the two parties.

The Chelsea midfielder is out of contract next summer, so the west London club will need to cash in during the summer transfer window in order to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter recently made it clear that he wants a solution to the Mount situation as soon as possible. He said: "I think it's always complicated, there is always negotiation. It's best I leave it between Mason and the club, that is the best way for that to be dealt with as far as I'm concerned. He's been fantastic to work with, an important player for us, and of course, I hope it gets resolved quickly."

With Pereira being linked with a move to Chelsea, it appears they could now be preparing for life without Mount. However, after seeing the calibre of player they've brought to Stamford Bridge over the last two transfer windows, it's hard to imagine them choosing Pereira.

What has Brown said about Pereira?

Brown has suggested that signing Pereira as a Mount replacement wouldn't make too much sense, with the latter considerably better than the former.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think you'd have to be a total lunatic to believe that Pereira is in anywhere near the class of Mount. He's a good player, but he just doesn't have the talent or potential that Mount does."

How has Pereira performed this season?

The Brazilian midfielder has scored twice and provided six assists in the Premier League, as per FBref.

Pereira has managed to create seven big chances, averages 2.1 key passes per game and has started every single game possible for Fulham in the league.

Although he's enjoying an impressive campaign with Fulham, he's probably not at the required level to be starting every week for Chelsea, especially after ultimately failing during his time at Manchester United.