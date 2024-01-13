Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Andrei Arlovski has been in the fight game for quite some time. With a highly ranked position in many all-time UFC categories, the Russian powerhouse knows a thing or two about fighting.

During an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT.COM, “The Pitbull” shared his personal UFC Mount Rushmore, containing his greatest fighters of all-time. Arlovski has trained and fought with a bunch of elite UFC champions and Hall of Famers, but one of the fighters on this list might surprise you.

4 Randy Couture

MMA record: 19-11: 7 KOs, 4 SUBs, UFC wins: 16, Best win: Chuck Liddell

Randy Couture is a legend. After having a late start to his fighting career because of Olympic dreams, Couture found a way to channel his passion for competition through MMA. In 1998, a few years after ramping his training up for the 1996 games, Couture dove into MMA head first.

“The Natural” had developed some boxing skills during his military service time, so combining that with his high pedigree of wrestling made perfect sense for MMA. Obviously, he found a lot of success because of his skills and undying mindset, but what really drove him up the rankings and eventually in the fans hearts, was his likability.

During Couture's peak years in the UFC, he wasn’t only winning titles in multiple weight classes, he was the complete opposite of his mean mugging peers. Couture’s humbleness is what people continue to gravitate to, along with his incredible fighting ability.

3 Chuck Liddell

MMA record: 21-9: 13 KOs, 1 SUB, UFC wins: 16, Best win: Randy Couture x 2

A competitive rival to Couture was none other than the original UFC superstar, Chuck Liddell. While we’ve seen the infamous mohawk hairstyle featured in films and TV shows, Liddell will always be remembered for his tenacity and search & destroy fighting style.

Like Couture, MMA was never presented as a goal early on in Liddell’s life, it kinda just happened, and we’re all lucky it did. With an extensive kickboxing background and a solid wrestling game, the “Iceman” was primed and ready to excel once he started combining his martial arts disciplines.

The California native’s stardom could not be denied as he burst on the scene with highlight reel knockouts and an ice-cold attitude to boot. He was one of Dana White’s most popular athletes because his persona broke through to a mainstream audience in the early 2000s setting the stage for future stars.

Read more: The 10 greatest UFC heavyweights of all-time ranked

2 Bas Rutten

MMA record: 28-4-1: 11 KOs, 14 SUBs, UFC wins: 2, Best win: Maurice Smith

A fighter who doesn’t get enough credit for his impact and love of MMA is former UFC champion turned fight ambassador, Bas Rutten. Noted for his advanced striking in the early days of MMA, Rutten brought his fundamental kickboxing to the western audiences and proved that a striker can develop a well-rounded game.

Not many fighters get to leave MMA on their own terms. It’s an unforgiving sport that chews athletes up mentally, physically and spiritually. Rutten was able to go the last 11 years of his career without losing. He now spends most of his time as a charming spokesperson for martial arts and has made many appearances on the big screen.

Before the Netherlands fighter hung up the gloves, he was able to secure a UFC title, confirming how great he was for the time. Rutten fought a dangerous and talented fighter in Kevin Randleman for the vacant UFC belt back in 1999. “El Guapo” used his legendary conditioning and counter jiu-jitsu to survive Randleman’s pressure. It was an extremely close fight, but Rutten got the judges' nod.

1 Jim Miller

MMA record: 36-17: 7 KOs, 19 SUBs, UFC wins: 25, Best win: Joe Lauzon x 2

While many people might only put UFC champions on an “MMA Mount Rushmore” list, Jim Miller has the respect of Arlovski and everyone in the fight community for his longevity in the sport and workmanlike way he goes about his business. Like Arlovski, Miller has compiled a record-setting number of UFC appearances and, more importantly, wins.

In Miller’s fights, nothing jumps off the screen, but his superpower has been the remarkable ability to stay healthy throughout his strenuous occupation. He has joked about being like the comic-book character Wolverine because of his natural recovery. Miller and Arlovski turn back the clock once again as they both fight on the UFC’s first card of the 2024 calendar year this weekend. It will be fun to see if both active legends can add another W to their all-time ranking.