Macedonian footballer Andrej Lazarov has tragically died in a nightclub fire in the early hours of Sunday morning. The blaze is said to have killed 59 people and injured 155 others during a gig and the 25-year-old passed heroically, trying to save others inside the building at the time and help them escape the flames.

According to the Daily Mail, hip-hop due DNK were performing at the Pulse nightclub in the Macedonian town of Kocani with over 1000 fans attending the concert. Social media footage has shown that pyrotechnics were being used inside the venue. Shortly afterwards, the fire broke out and the impact was devastating. Minister of the interior Pance Toskovski said that the pyrotechnics are probably what caused the blaze, claiming: "At the moment of activating the so-called sprinklers, the sparks caught the ceiling that was made of easily flammable material after which for a very short period of time the fire spread across the whole discotheque, creating a thick smoke."

Lazarov was a former youth international for Macedonia and spent time playing professional football in Croatia. He returned to his native country last year, though, signing with Shkupi in September. Now, his club have released an official statement addressing the devastating events.

Lazarov Has Been Hailed as a Hero

His club released a moving statement

Having lost one of their own, Shkupi released an official statement and hailed Lazarov as a hero, praised his courage for trying to help others in what would tragically be the final moments of his life and described his loss as an 'immense' one. The statement read:

"With deep sorrow, we announce that our footballer Andrej Lazarov was among the victims of the tragic fire in Kočani. As the heroic person he was, Lazarov lost his life while trying to help others escape the flames. During his courageous act, he was overcome by smoke. His bravery and humanity in those final moments will always be remembered. "This is an immense loss for our club, his teammates, and the football community. Words cannot express the pain we feel during this tragedy."

The fire is said to have broken out at around 3am local time and while local emergency services from surrounding towns rushed to the scene, 59 people passed away, including the 25-year-old midfielder.