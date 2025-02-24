Summary Andres Iniesta was one of the greatest midfield players of his generation.

Like most football supporters, Iniesta was fanatical about the sport and had several favourite players.

The former Barcelona star named his top five players of all time but snubbed Lionel Messi.

A World Cup winner. A Champions League winner. A two-time European champion for Spain. There is almost nothing that Andres Iniesta did not manage to achieve during his historic playing career. From graduating from the famous La Masia academy to becoming one of the greatest midfielders of all time, the Spaniard is truly in the top 1% of playmakers to have ever played the beautiful game.

Like anyone who loves football, though, the former Vissel Kobe star has his favourites that he admired and enjoyed watching. Speaking with streamer and content creator Manny ahead of the Match for Hope charity game, the 40-year-old revealed who his top five favourite players in football history were, in order, with no mention of Lionel Messi whatsoever.

5 Santi Cazorla

Notable clubs: Arsenal, Villarreal, Malaga