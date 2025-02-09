Andres Iniesta is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders to ever play the sport. Shining for both Barcelona and Spain, he reached the pinnacle of football winning essentially all that was on offer for club and for country.

He cemented his status as a national hero when he scored the winner in the 2010 World Cup final, and his performances were so good that year even Zinedine Zidane claimed the Barca stat was robbed of the Ballon d'Or.

But which players inspired Iniesta when he was a youngster? Speaking to the Barcelona YouTube channel in 2017, he named his favourite goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and attacker to reveal his 'top four legends'.

Peter Schmeichel

Goalkeeper

Starting off in goal, Iniesta picked Peter Schmeichel. The Manchester United goalkeeper is arguably the best shot-stopper the Premier League has ever seen and Sir Alex Ferguson named him as the finest no.1 he ever coached at Old Trafford. Iniesta explained why he loved the Dane so much, saying:

"In goal, I would say Peter Schmeichel, because I think of him as one of the greatest in history. When I was younger, I was drawn to his physical power and incredible saves. I would have loved to play with him."

Paolo Maldini

Defender

Sticking with defensive-minded legends, Paolo Maldini was picked next. There is every case to suggest that the Italian is the greatest defender to ever play the sport, spending his entire career at AC Milan. With the Italian giants, he won three Champions League titles, seven Serie A titles, and two European Champion Clubs' Cup titles. Iniesta was full of praise, saying:

"In defence, I would say Paolo Maldini for everything he has represented for Italy, his club and throughout his whole life. His journey, the trophies he's won, his way of doing things — I would have loved to share a changing room with him."

Michael Laudrup

Midfield

While this name may come as a bit of a surprise to some, for those who grew up loving Barcelona in the same era, Michael Laudrup always had a chance of making the list here. The second iconic Dane to make Iniesta's four, the attacking midfielder was a star in Spain, winning four La Liga titles and the European Cup in the early 90s at Barca, before then switching to Real Madrid and winning the league there too. Iniesta clearly doesn't hold a grudge for the move:

"Michael Laudrup is my midfielder because he is one of my idols. It would have been incredible to play with him — even for a second. His way of playing, of doing things, his style, his class."

Ronaldo

Forward

Like Laudrup, any Barcelona fan in the 90s would have been smitten with the talents of Ronaldo. In fact, any football worth their salt has a special fondness for the iconic Brazilian. Winner of the Ballon d'Or in 1997 and 2002, and two World Cups, R9 is up there with the greatest strikers in football history. Iniesta certainly seemed to think so, saying: