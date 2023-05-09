Michael Andretti has given an update on his bid to enter a team to the F1 grid in the coming years.

The window is open for new prospective teams to submit their proposals to join F1 and expand the grid, though it remains to be seen if any are successful.

There are a handful of parties who have all signalled their intent, but it is perhaps Andretti who look the most likely to be successful, though there are no guarantees.

A joint venture between Andretti and General Motors has been proposed, racing under the Andretti Cadillac name, though a large portion of the grid have met the idea with a pretty lukewarm reception - though the likes of Alpine and McLaren are a little more on board with it it must be said.

It remains to be seen if Andretti add F1 to their stable of competitions, with them already established notably in Formula E, IndyCar, and Extreme E, and Andretti himself gave an update to Martin Brundle ahead of the Miami Grand Prix over last weekend, saying that he and his team are submitting the relevant paperwork to the FIA this week.

"We’re working on it," he said.

“We have that process that we’re in the middle of with the FIA. We’re submitting our paperwork this week, and hopefully getting an answer middle of July. So we’re making good progress.

“We’re already doing [a lot of work]. It’s already happening. We’re building a team as we speak.”

It's full steam ahead as far as Andretti is concerned and you have to say fair play to them for how seriously they are taking the matter.

Andretti is a name that is synonymous with motorsport, with Michael's father Mario winning the F1 world championship, whilst he also followed his dad's footsteps into the sport - though to a less successful degree.

Michael Andretti had good success racing in the States, though, and is now seemingly determined to have a fresh crack at F1 as a team owner.

The idea of extra cars on the grid is an exciting one for fans, but it remains to be seen if it is something that actually happens.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is eager to see it materialise but there is some resistance from the existing F1 teams over the financial side of things, and time will only tell whether a solution can be found there.