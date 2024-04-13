Highlights Andrew Luck's sudden retirement in 2019 devastated Colts fans, leading to boos as he left the field for the final time.

In a recent public appearance, Luck spoke about the importance of Indianapolis in his life, saying he "felt love" from the city.

The Colts have not won a playoff game since Luck last played for the team in 2018.

To say Andrew Luck's retirement during the 2019 NFL Preseason caught many off guard would be a massive understatement. It left Indianapolis Colts fans absolutely stunned. The author's aunt, who had just drafted her favorite team's franchise quarterback in her fantasy draft hours prior, refused to believe it was true.

The suddenness of it all, right on the verge of the regular season, was hard to swallow, and decimated any dreams the Colts had of competing for a Super Bowl in the near future. Unsurprisingly, those in attendance at Lucas Oil Stadium didn't handle it well. The last thing Luck heard as he departed for the showers at his home field were boos.

Friday evening, at his former head coach Chuck Pagano's ChuckStrong Tailgate Gala, Luck made a rare public appearance in Indianapolis. He helped earn a $1 million donation from Colts' owner Jim Irsay by demonstrating his talents and competitive nature once again, knocking down 16 boards while throwing passes alongside Pagano.

If the reaction from this incident is any indication, the ill will harbored for Luck has been all but erased. According to ESPN, Luck knows he will always have a home in Indy if he wants it.

Indianapolis is a massive part of the fabric of who I am and where [my] life has gone... I certainly feel the love, in a sense, from the city, and I hope people know it's reciprocal.

Luck, 34, is currently enrolled in graduate school at Stanford and serves as a volunteer coach at Palo Alto High School, located a mere 10-minute walk from the university campus.

Colts Nation Considered Luck a Messiah

Concussions and other injuries led to his early retirement

During his four-year collegiate tenure, Luck established himself as one of the best quarterback prospects of all-time. He compiled a 31-7 record under Jim Harbaugh and David Shaw, breaking the school's single-season and career records for completion percentage and touchdown passes—the latter of which previously belonged to John Elway—in the process.

This success earned him a College Football Hall of Fame induction in 2022, but drew the eye of the Colts a decade prior. General manager Ryan Grigson selected him No. 1 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft, essentially proclaiming him as the heir to Peyton Manning's throne.

Luck lived up to the billing, making the Pro Bowl and taking Indianapolis to the playoffs in all four seasons in which he started 16 games. Grigson, however, did not. He failed to provide Luck with neither a quality offensive line nor a solid rushing attack, forcing the all-world quarterback to play a Superman role.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Colts have trotted out a new Week 1 starting quarterback in each of the last seven seasons, a dubious stretch matched only by the Washington Commanders. Anthony Richardson, Indy's 2023 first-round pick, hopes to end the streak this September, but has already had one season ended prematurely due to a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder.

The toughness and resiliency Luck displayed week after week was admirable, and led to some incredible moments for both he and the franchise. Unfortunately, it left his body battered and bruised, with the physical and mental toll it took to recover from each ailment, reported and unreported, eventually becoming too much to bear.

The Colts have struggled to replicate the success brought by Luck and Manning before him, notching double-digit victories just once since the former's retirement. They've appeared in the postseason only one time, losing to the Buffalo Bills in the 2020 Wild Card Round with Philip Rivers at the helm.

