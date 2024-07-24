Highlights The Indiana Pacers are young & building team chemistry in-house without blockbuster moves.

The Indiana Pacers are in a good spot. With the exception of 2026, they own all of their first-round draft picks and have a few extra second-rounders. They have one of the best point guards in the game under contract in Tyrese Haliburton , they re-signed Pascal Siakam , adding plenty of offensive firepower, and they retained key players who had critical roles in their unexpected run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

On Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pacers extended Andrew Nembhard for three years.

Nembhard was consistently reliable all postseason and is poised to break out for Indiana in his third NBA season.

Why This Was an Easy Choice for the Pacers

Indiana is a promising young team

At the start of last season, the Pacers' average age was only 24.8 years old, making them the seventh-youngest roster in the NBA. They had a deeper playoff run than other promising young teams like the Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder and matched the Minnesota Timberwolves , who made the Conference Finals in the West.

By re-signing Obi Toppin , keeping Siakam in town, and inking Nembhard to a long-term deal, the Pacers didn't get caught up in the glitzy offseason moves. They have not been linked to any big-name trade candidates, they were never in pursuit of Paul George or other high-end free agents, despite George starting his career in the Hoosier State.

Instead, they took their roster, which saw great success last season, and doubled down in an effort to build a team the traditional way. While the New York Knicks pulled savvy moves to build a team with the power of friendship on their side, the Pacers are opting to build chemistry in-house instead of searching for already-established relationships, like the one between Kyle Lowry and Siakam, which could have been a viable offseason target for them.

Indiana Pacers - Offensive Stats 2023-24 Category Stat NBA Rank PPG 123.3 1st APG 30.8 1st Pace 101.7 2nd Margin of Victory 3.05 10th Win % .573 13th

The Pacers totally abandoned defense last season in favor of a high-powered offense, and it's hard to deny their success, given it took the juggernaut Boston Celtics to finally end their season. Much like Boston, Indiana is content to run things back with the same roster next season, and hope that in-house improvement will suffice.

What Extending Nembhard Means for Indiana

Inking him to a long-term deal is the icing on the cake

As established, the Pacers are one of the youngest teams in the NBA, and Nembhard is coming off a third season where he didn't see much improvement across box scores, but that doesn't matter too much.

Nembhard established himself as a reliable playoff option in his second year, and as the Pacers aspire to make another run, cementing him as a part of the future is key to their success. He is not a regular-season stud, but he elevates them enough when it matters to justify a long-term commitment.

Andrew Nembhard's Improvement in the Postseason Category Rookie Season 2nd Season Career Playoffs Difference in Postseason Average and Career Average PPG 9.5 9.2 14.9 +5.6 RPG 2.7 2.1 3.3 +0.9 APG 4.5 4.1 5.5 +1.2 FG% 44.1% 35.0% 56.0% +9.3% 3PT% 49.8% 35.7% 48.3% +13.0%

In his second season, Nembhard took fewer threes and found himself able to take more high-percentage shots, which showcased growth between his first and second years. In the postseason, he took the same number of threes as he did in the regular season, but his efficiency went way up. Part of this is because he was left open more in the postseason, but the "Playoff Nembhard" effect is quickly proving to be true.

By retaining young players like Nembhard and Toppin and solidifying their core of Siakam and Haliburton, the Pacers are poised for another deep postseason run. Myles Turner , a criminally underrated center, has only one season left on his contract, but his playoff consistency has made it clear that the Pacers should do their best to retain their core.

Indiana is good now, and with their young roster, will likely only get better. As the Philadelphia 76ers , Milwaukee Bucks , Knicks, and Celtics run the East for now, the Pacers still find themsleves in the mix, and as the next era of Eastern Conference basketball begins, healdined by the Magic, the Pacers can bridge the gap and be a long-term powerhouse.