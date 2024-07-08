Highlights Andrew Nembhard showed promise in his second season with the Indiana Pacers, averaging 9.2 points and 4.1 assists per game.

Last season, Andrew Nembhard had his share of minutes again for the Indiana Pacers, and he again had a pretty nice campaign.

One has to take the production for Nembhard with a grain of salt through his first two seasons, with Tyrese Haliburton being heavily involved, as T.J. McConnell being in the fold, too. Both of those players are going to be significant contributors for Indiana, clearly.

Even still, Nembhard looks to be a fine player, and this coming season, he could be a Pacer to keep a close eye on as he heads into his third NBA campaign. Nembhard has played respectably, one could say, through two seasons, but in the next season ahead, it wouldn’t seem too far-reaching to foresee him turning a corner.

Andrew Nembhard Should Be A Key Player

Nembhard had a nice playoffs, and he could be in line to take a step forward

Nembhard wasn’t going to have the top-end numbers Haliburton had, with the latter being the primary engine of the Pacers’ uptempo attack. Haliburton is one of the game’s top passers and pick-and-roll distributors, and he’s made the All-Star Game the past two seasons.

That said, Nembhard seemed to settle in more as his second season progressed, and a strong playoff showing is something he can build on in his third year.

In Nembhard’s second season with Indiana, he had 9.2 points and 4.1 assists per contest, and had a true shooting rate of 57.3 percent. Nembhard started in 47 of his 68 appearances, though McConnell’s presence as a bench player was always going to factor into things, and generally, Nembhard’s minutes-share dipped a bit to an average of 25.0 minutes in the regular season.

Nembhard still has room for growth in the league, but he's a viable playmaking option, and as a scorer, he made plays under control and was usually getting to his spots. He usually wasn’t forcing things, and was comfortable.

Nembhard's 2023-24 Season Averages Category Stats PTS 9.2 3PT% 35.7% 2PT% 56.7% AST% 20.0% TO% 15.6%

As was previously alluded to, Nembhard’s playoff performance could also be something he can build on going into his third season.

In Indiana’s playoff run to the Eastern Conference Finals, Nembhard averaged 14.9 points and 5.5 assists per contest, with a true shooting rate of 65.4 percent. He connected on 48.3 percent of his three-point shot attempts across 17 games.

He had some big moments in a second-round win over the New York Knicks, and while the Pacers were swept in the Eastern Conference Finals by the Boston Celtics, Nembhard was impressive, with 21.0 points and 7.8 assists per contest, and hit 47.6 percent of his three-point attempts. The Pacers were again swept in that series, but Indiana had a more than respectable showing versus Boston, and Nembhard helped them remain very competitive, including in two games without Haliburton in that series.

Regarding next season and/or on, though, Nembhard looks to be a player who can provide his share of production for Indiana in a general sense.

There's of course other notable players set to be in the Pacers' hierarchy, in Haliburton and the recently-re-signed Pascal Siakam, among others, but Nembhard could be primed to have an offensive uptick next season. Well, that's seemingly a possibility after his performance in the playoffs and based on his game being pretty diverse offensively.

Nembhard didn't have big-time offensive splits necessarily in the past regular season. However, he's a combo guard who is a meaningful playmaker for others in his minutes, and last season, he continued to show he can create for himself as a driver and mid-range threat, and from deep, he can punish opponents for going under screens or rotating late.

Nembhard is a talented creator who can get to the basket with quickness, hesitation moves and deceleration, and as a pull-up threat, he's more than capable in the mid-range area. There, he can regularly make plays off of hard closeouts, in pick-and-roll situations and/or in secondary transition.

Granted, something to keep an eye on is whether Nembhard potentially adds a higher frequency of three-point attempts to his shot diet. But, he's a talented driver and versatile player inside the arc, so that might not have to be the case for him, particularly with other perimeter shooters in mind for the Pacers, too.

In any case, to reiterate, while there are others set to be involved, with him set to enter his third year and him being a polished offensive contributor, Nembhard could be a key Pacers player to pay close attention to in 2024-25. He should be more comfortable playing off of other Pacers next season, and one could expect further growth from him as an on-ball threat.