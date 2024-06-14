Highlights Andrew Nembhard greatly increased his production in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Indiana Pacers' late-game execution cost them leads in games 1, 2, and 4 against the Boston Celtics.

The debate on fouling when leading by 3 late may lead to more teams doing so next season to control their fate.

After finishing 47-35 in the regular season, the Indiana Pacers made an improbable run to the Eastern Conference Finals (ECF) in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. However, the Boston Celtics made quick work of the series, even though Indiana had the lead down the stretch in multiple games. Star guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a hamstring injury in Game 2, forcing Pascal Siakam, Andrew Nembhard, and Myles Turner to carry a bigger offensive load.

Nembhard took advantage of his opportunity, greatly increasing his production compared to his regular season numbers.

Andrew Nembhard- Eastern Conference Finals vs Regular Season Stats Category ECF Regular Season PPG 21.0 9.2 APG 7.8 4.1 FG% 53.2 49.8 USG% 22.8 16.1

This morning, he appeared on Run It Back, FanDuel's Flagship NBA show, to provide more insight into the Pacers' ECF battle.

Nembhard pointed toward Indiana's poor late-game execution as a deciding factor. In Game 1, Game 2, and Game 4, the Pacers had a 90 percent win probability or better in the fourth quarter. Their youthfulness and inexperience showed when they committed costly turnovers inside the last two minutes. The Pacers gave the best team in the association extra chances, and the Celtics took advantage.

Should Teams Foul When Leading By 3 Late?

Analysts and players alike have engaged in this debate throughout the postseason

In Game 1 of the ECF, Jaylen Brown knocked down a tough, contested triple to tie the score at 117. He forced overtime, leading to Boston's comeback victory. Former NBA player Chandler Parsons said Indiana should have fouled when they held a 117-114 lead.

"Tell [Rick Carlisle] to foul when we’re up 3… Take luck out of it" - Chander Parsons

Sometimes the offense makes a difficult shot, and there is nothing the defense can do about it. Siakam closed out under control, forcing Brown to fade out of bounds, but the Celtics' star drained the shot. Nembhard responded to Parson's take with an honest reply, defending Head Coach Rick Carlisle.

"To be honest, we tried to. The plan, most of those times, was to foul. We didn't execute." - Andrew Nembhard

Assuming the opposition makes both free throws, they have to foul to stop the clock. This gives the winning team a chance to take back a three-point lead. However, in this case, Brown went directly into a shooting motion. If Siakam fouled, he could have sent him to the charity stripe for three free throws - the worst-case scenario.

On Mind the Game, JJ Redick and LeBron James discussed the pros and cons of fouling up three in the final seconds. In the end, they agreed teams should foul up three more often.

Will leading teams foul up three more often next season to throw luck aside and put fate in their own hands? Only time will tell.