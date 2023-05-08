There is a video that has been doing the rounds on social media over the weekend, and it shows Andrew Tate boxing with TikTok star Robert Alexandru, and it has rejuvenated interest that the controversial figure might be looking to enter the ring.

In the video that was posted on social media by HappyPunch on Saturday, Tate was being put on the back foot by the aggressive Alexandru, who looked to take it to the media personality with some big shots.

Even though Tate was on the receiving end of some powerful shots, he eventually dropped his opponent to the floor with a sickening and brutal body shot.

Video: Andrew Tate sparring

KSI responds to the video of Tate sparring

One challenger that could potentially lock horns against Tate in the future is KSI, who promised to “destroy” him as he tweeted to his followers after watching the video of the former kickboxer in action: "From watching this, I would absolutely DESTROY Andrew Tate. Watch me on May 13 for those that don’t believe me."

However, it remains to be seen whether KSI will enter negotiations with Tate about a potential bout due to the situation regarding his rival being unclear as the public do not know if he will be given a platform to fight on because of his public views on women and recent controversies.

Tate did once share a face-to-face with Jake Paul in the past before his arrest in Romania, and the recent video of him sparring has fuelled speculation that he could enter the ring.

Does Andrew Tate have combat sport experience?

Tate was a former kickboxer and has a wealth of experience fighting in the kickboxing arena, however, he has not competed in traditional boxing unlike KSI, who has challenged himself against several social media stars.

Tate was not happy when KSI pulled the plug on a potential fight as the Londoner was not pleased with the fact that the 36-year-old’s views were still being expressed online.

Tate vented his frustration at KSI for not going ahead with the fight as he said: "Look at his [KSI] last fights. He doesn't want a real fight. He wants to make money off his fans, scam them all and waste everybody's time. He knows with me it's a real fight, why take a real fight when he can beat up idiots for millions?

"He's not interested in a real fight; that's why he doesn't want to fight me, because he'll get hurt badly, for one, and two, all of his bulls*** would be over when he can continue to fight trash cans for cash. It doesn't make sense for him to fight me. I'm realistic, and I know why's he's saying what he's saying. It doesn't make any sense for him to fight me.

"He'd get destroyed, and the game would be over. Why not just beat up idiots and sell it to YouTubers? Fair play, he's making a ton of money, I've nothing against the guy. He spoke a bunch of s*** about me getting banned, but he's just afraid of getting cancelled."