Highlights Andrew Wiggins is back with the Warriors after missing games due to a personal family matter, rejoining the team for the playoff push.

Despite his setback, Wiggins is aiming to bounce back from his worst scoring season yet, looking to improve on court performance moving forward.

Warriors fans can expect Wiggins to return to action on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, ready to contribute to the team’s success.

The Golden State Warriors are getting one of their core pieces back in time for the stretch run to the playoffs.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that Warriors' forward Andrew Wiggins has returned to the team after "tending to a serious family matter." Wiggins was back in practice with Golden State on Tuesday after missing the Dubs' last four games.

The Warriors announced on Friday that Wiggins would be away from the team indefinitely for personal reasons.

Steph Curry and Co. went 3-1 in Wiggins' absence, defeating the Wizards, Knicks and Raptors before losing in blowout fashion to the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

Wiggins is expected to return to play on Wednesday, when the Warriors face the Milwaukee Bucks at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Wiggins Looking to Bounce Back

Canadian having worst scoring season of NBA career

Wiggins' brief absence from the team comes in the midst of a difficult stretch for the Toronto-native.

The 29-year-old is averaging just 12.7 points per game, the lowest mark of his 11-year NBA career. After being one of the biggest contributors to the Warriors' 2022 NBA Championship run, Wiggins has become an unreliable and inconsistent part of head coach Steve Kerr's rotation.

Andrew Wiggins - 2023-24 Stats Splits Category On-Court Off-Court Offensive Rating 115.1 115.8 Defensive Rating 118.3 111.3 Net Rating -3.2 4.5

Prior to his absence, Wiggins was playing the best basketball of his 2023-24 season, averaging a season-high 13.5 points per game in February, while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 47.5 percent from beyond the arc; a considerable increase over the 45.5/35.1 clips he's averaged over the campaign.