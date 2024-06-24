Highlights The Golden State Warriors must decide if Klay Thompson will return in free agency before making a decision on Andrew Wiggins.

Wiggins could be traded to improve the team and add depth to the roster.

Potential destinations include the Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, and Toronto Raptors.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off of a disappointing season that saw them miss out on the playoffs for the first time since 2021. The Warriors finished last season 46-36, which was good enough for the tenth-best record in the loaded Western Conference. By finishing in the West, Golden State clinched a spot in the Play-In Tournament. That is where their season would come to an end though, as they were blown out by the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In game.

With the offseason now upon us, the Warriors do have multiple decisions to make about their future. It all starts with whether or not Klay Thompson will re-sign with the team. If he doesn't stay in the Bay Area, then the Warriors' dynasty may officially come to a close. They also have to decide if they see Andrew Wiggins as a part of their future.

Wiggins is coming off of one of the worst seasons of his ten-year NBA career, where he averaged career lows in points per game and defensive rating. The former first-overall pick averaged just 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 71 last season. His defensive rating was 116.9, down from 114.2 the previous season.

Andrew Wiggins Stats 2023-24 G 71 PPG 13.2 RPG 4.5 APG 1.7 SPG 0.6 FG% 45.3% 3PT% 35.8% Defensive Rating 116.9

If the Warriors do not see Wiggins as a key piece for their future, they will more than likely look to trade him away this summer to better their roster. With a better roster, Golden State could make a playoff run next season while Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are still in the final years of their prime.

With the Warriors potentially making the former All-Star available for trade this offseason, there should be many teams that call about the 29-year-old forward. Wiggins has proven in the past that he can be a reliable scorer and defender. Maybe a change of scenery would help Wiggins return to his All-Star form from a few seasons ago.

Here are three potential trade destinations for Wiggins this offseason.

Dallas Mavericks

Mavericks add another wing defender, Warriors add size and shooting

The Dallas Mavericks are coming off of a surprising season that saw them reach the NBA Finals before losing in five games to the Boston Celtics . After acquiring Kyrie Irving two seasons ago, the big question in Dallas was whether Kyrie and Luka Dončić could work together in the backcourt. During that season, it did not work out, leading to the Mavericks missing the playoffs and securing the 12th pick in the draft, where they selected Dereck Lively II .

Last season, the Mavericks started slowly, but quickly became one of the league's best teams after making deals for both P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford at the trade deadline. With more size on their team, along with Doncic and Irving forming one of the league's best backcourts, Dallas was able to prove the doubters wrong and reach the NBA Finals. One area that they need to improve on for next season is wing defense and scoring from players other than Luka and Kyrie. By making a deal for Wiggins this offseason, they would do just that.

Warriors - Mavericks Mock Trade Warriors Receive: Mavericks Receive: Tim Hardaway Jr. Andrew Wiggins Dwight Powell Olivier-Maxence Prosper 2025 2nd (Raptors) 2026 2nd (Hornets or Clippers

In this mock trade, the Mavericks would receive Wiggins, who would add another reliable scorer and defender next to Luka and Kyrie. With the addition of Wiggins, Dallas may just be back in the Finals next season with a better opportunity to win their first championship since 2011.

For the Warriors, they would receive Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dwight Powell , both of whom lost playing time in Dallas last season due to trades the team made. Hardaway Jr. is a great shooter and solid defender that the Warriors could use off of the bench or be the replacement for Thompson in the starting lineup if he does not re-sign. He would also be able to play for the team that his dad, Tim Hardaway, starred for in the 1990s.

Powell would add size to a rather small Golden State team. They would also receive Olivier-Maxence Prosper , who is still a raw player, but with the Warriors' development program, could become a key part of the future after Curry and Green retire. Golden State would also receive a 2025 and 2026 second-round pick, which they could then use in a trade to bring in another role player to chase another ring.

New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans and Warriors swap former All-Stars

After the New Orleans Pelicans were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round of the playoffs last season, they may look to shake up their roster this offseason. There have already been rumors that they are looking to move on from Brandon Ingram this offseason, which would leave a hole in the starting forward position. If they do decide to trade away Ingram, look for them to potentially swap the former All-Star for a pair of them from the Warriors.

Warriors - Pelicans Mock Trade Warriors Receive: Pelicans Receive: Brandon Ingram Andrew Wiggins Chris Paul 2026 1st 2028 2nd (Hawks)

In this scenario, the Pelicans would swap Ingram for two former All-Stars in Wiggins and Chris Paul . Wiggins would slot into the starting lineup as the small forward next to CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson . The 29-year-old is not as reliable of a scorer as Ingram, but he is a better defender. New Orleans would also receive Paul, who could become the starting point guard.

The Pelicans lacked a traditional starting point guard last season and instead used McCollum at the point. Adding Paul would not only bring in a traditional point guard but one of the best to ever play the game at the position. The Pelicans would also receive two draft picks, a first-round pick in 2026 and a 2028-second rounder.

For the Warriors, they would swap the large contracts of Wiggins and Paul for Ingram. By adding Ingram, they would put another reliable scorer next to Curry in the starting lineup that could help them make another push for a championship next season. They would also free up some cap space in order to sign some players in free agency or make another trade for another impact player.

Toronto Raptors

Wiggins returns to Canada

With the Toronto Raptors retooling their roster last season, the team could look to add another star this offseason to return to their winning ways. The Raptors traded away OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam last season, leading to them acquiring RJ Barrett , Bruce Brown and Immanuel Quickley . They are also expected to sign Scottie Barnes to a max deal this offseason, making him the center of the rebuild. If the Raptors do decide to make some moves this offseason to become competitive again, they could bring Wiggins back to Canada.

Warriors - Raptors Mock Trade Warriors Receive: Raptors Receive: Gary Trent Jr. (Sign & Trade) Andrew Wiggins Bruce Brown Chris Paul Jakob Poeltl 2026 1st

In this trade, Wiggins would be sent to Toronto to play in his home country of Canada, pairing him up with another Canadian in Barrett. The Raptors would also receive Paul, who could be a key piece off of the bench and also help develop Quickley, if he re-signs. There could also be a third team added to which Paul could go to. They would also receive a 2026 first-round pick. This trade would help both in the present and the future for the Raptors as they try to return to championship form.

For the Warriors, they would add Gary Trent Jr. in a sign and trade, Brown and Jakob Poeltl . With this deal, Golden State would not have much cap space after the trade, but adding players like Trent and Brown could be just who they need offensively to make a run at another championship. They would also add Poeltl, who they have expressed interest in over the past few seasons. Poeltl would immediately become the Warriors' starting center, as he would add size and inside defense to a team that desperately needed it. Overall, this trade would be perfect for the Warriors to bring another championship to the Bay Area.

With the Warriors looking to return to championship form, trading away Wiggins could land them some key pieces to bring another ring to Golden State. With Curry and Green on the verge of exiting their prime, the next few seasons are crucial for the Warriors to capitalize in the offseason to surround them with players to add another championship to their dynasty.