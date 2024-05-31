Highlights Andrew Wiggins is likely to be the first of the Warriors' core to depart if the franchise decides on major changes.

The Golden State Warriors' golden years may have come to an end after failing to reach the post-season in the 2023-24 NBA campaign.

But, faced with a difficult decision about which direction to take the franchise in going forward, league insider Mark Medina believes that Andrew Wiggins will likely be the first domino to fall if the Warriors ultimately decide to make a string of personnel changes.

End of an Era in Golden State?

Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul have all been linked with moves away

After a disappointing season which ended with the Warriors being eliminated at the Play-In Tournament stage, the championship core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, who won four titles together, might be on the verge of disbanding, with rumors suggesting that Thompson’s time in Golden State may be coming to an end.

Having had one of the statistically worst seasons of his career, the sharpshooter has been linked with a move away from the Warriors, reportedly sharing a mutual interest in teaming up with the Orlando Magic, who are looking for an established three-point shooter to fill a glaring hole in their offense, while the Philadelphia 76ers are another team who are thought to be interested in the five-time All-Star’s services, and are willing to offer him a one-plus-one deal.

Thompson heading to free agency as an unrestricted free-agent for the first time in his career has been further fueled by reports that he and the Warriors have made ‘no progress’ on a new contract, and he may not be the only one who might be departing from the team over the next few months.

Golden State Warriors - Stars' Salary Cap Hits 2024/25 Season Player 2024/25 Cap Hit Steph Curry $56 million Chris Paul $30 million Andrew Wiggins $26 million Draymond Green $24 million

Thirty-eight-year-old veteran Chris Paul, who has so far only been with the Warriors for a lone season, is another name who has been linked with a move away from San Francisco, drawing interest from the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers, who need point-guard depth, and one of his former teams, the L.A. Clippers.

But, the most likely trade candidate for the Warriors appears to be that of Andrew Wiggins, with recent reports surfacing suggesting that Golden State are actively shopping the 6-foot-7 forward who has $84.7 million over three years remaining on his contract.

However, a deal may not be that straightforward, with the likelihood that they will also have to part ways with some other assets in the form of draft picks and promising young players in order to complete a trade.

Wiggins’ Two-Way Ability Gives Him a Robust Market

Medina picks Wiggins over Chris Paul as the Warriors’ most likely trade candidate due to his team-friendly contract as well as his two-way skillset.

However, the journalist feels that the Warriors have to go about trading the 29-year-old differently to how they initially acquired him, via trade, back in the 2019-20 season.

“Andrew Wiggins would be the most likely trade candidate because of his salary number - it's 26 million. And, while Chris Paul has 30 million, he always changes a franchise instantly, but there might be teams that are leery, just knowing he's at the tail end of his career. Andrew Wiggins isn't, and there's still a skill set for him as a two-way wing. But because of just what he's shown in recent seasons, it's not going to be the same context in which the Warriors got him in the first place, where they flipped him for D’Angelo Russell. At that point, the Warriors were thinking ‘okay, we don't need him as a number one guy, he can be a complementary player’, and so their ability to pull off a trade with Andrew Wiggins has to be under that same framework.”

What Could the Warriors Command for Wiggins?

While Wiggins is deemed as a solid contributor to teams, because of the poor season he has just had, Medina believes it is going to take a few other players to be included in any potential trade to get a deal over the line.

“He's a complementary player, but because of his flaws and inconsistency in the season, they would have to package other players. Maybe it also involves a sign-and-trade involving Chris Paul because he's going to be a free agent. Maybe they throw Kevon Looney in there, and if they do that, they can obviously get a lot more pieces in return. But we'll have to wait and see.”

A Season To Forget

Had statistically the worst season of his career

For large parts of his career in Golden State, Wiggins has established himself as one of the league's premier wing scorers, though the 2023-24 season showed little indication of that.

Averaging a career-low 13.2 points per contest on 45.3 percent shooting from the field - his lowest output since his final season with the Minnesota Timberwolves - and 35.8 percent from three-point range, Wiggins struggled to get his shot going from across most facets of the court, except when within eight feet of the basket, converting 56.7 of his 4.9 attempts into points.

From 8 to 16 feet, though, his efficiency took a huge hit, where he was only able to convert at 36.5 percent accuracy from the field, with that figure dropping to 35.6 percent accuracy when attempting shots from between 16–24 feet away from the basket.

The 29-year-old was actually more efficient from 24-plus feet, in which he converted his 3.6 attempts at a rate of 36.0 percent.

But, it wasn't just shooting which Wiggins struggled with; he also saw a decline in his defensive impact, especially when compared to the elite-level defense he displayed in the Warriors' championship-winning run in 2021-22.

Andrew Wiggins - Defensive Tracking Comparison Defensive Category 2021-22 Post-Season 2023-24 Regular Season DFG% DIFF% DFG% DIFF% Overall 43.7 -2.3 47.1 -0.3 < 6 ft. 52.9 -10.5 65.2 2.0 < 10 ft. 50.0 -8.2 60.0 1.0 > 15 ft. 41.2 5.1 35.0 -2.7

While Wiggins struggled more to defend from outside the perimeter during the Warriors' title-winning campaign, in which he was only able to hold his opponents to 41.4 percent shooting, this season saw marginal improvements, instead holding his opponents to a 1.4 percent lower field goal percentage from their season average, for 35.2 percent.

From two-point range, though, Wiggins was less effective, with his opponents scoring on him at a rate of 54.9 percent, 0.3 percent better than when they faced other defenders.

This figure is significantly down from his defense within the arc during the 2021-22 post-season, whereby he helped his opponents to 45.1 percent, which was 7.8 percent greater than their field goal average percentage of 53.0 percent during that span.

With declines in both his scoring and his defense, over the 2023-24 season, the market for Wiggins may not be as robust as it has been in the past.

Nonetheless, with his two-way abilities, he will still likely generate some interest from around the NBA, though the Warriors may not be able to command the package they'd ideally like.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.