Key Takeaways The Golden State Warriors need Andrew Wiggins to return to All-Star form to have a legitimate chance of competing for a championship.

Wiggins is coming off the worst season of his career and faced trade rumors throughout the season.

Wiggins excelled in the 2022 NBA Finals defensively and offensively.

Unlike in previous years, the Golden State Warriors enter the upcoming season with a relatively low stock. Not many people are optimistic about the Warriors' chances of contending for a championship, especially after they missed out on the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Stephen Curry is still one of the 10 best players in the NBA. Draymond Green is still an elite defensive anchor. But Golden State still lacks the starpower necessary to compete in a loaded Western Conference.

Nonetheless, the Warriors did a solid job re-tooling around the edges this summer. After losing franchise legend Klay Thompson and veteran point guard Chris Paul , Golden State added Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson to bring in more depth to the roster.

The Warriors are also banking on their young studs, especially Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski to take a leap this season.

But for the Warriors to even have a chance to compete for a championship this 2024-25 NBA season, they will need one former All-Star to return to form.

Warriors Will Need Andrew Wiggins to Return to All-Star Form

Wiggins was a key piece in Golden State's 2022 NBA championship run

Close

Andrew Wiggins had the worst season of his career this past 2023-24 season. He averaged career-lows across the board and, for a stretch, was even relegated to a bench role for the first time in his career. As a result, the 29-year-old has seen himself in trade rumors as the Warriors look to make upgrades.

But it was only two seasons ago that Wiggins was playing the best basketball of his career. He was everything the Warriors needed as a two-way wing. He had a terrific 2021-22 regular season, where he earned his first and only All-Star nod.

Wiggins further proved his worth in the postseason, where he was arguably the second-best player in Golden State's run to the 2022 NBA championship.

Offensively, Wiggins provided the solid production and efficiency that he showed throughout the regular season. He was the team's fourth leading scorer in that playoff run, averaging 16.5 points while shooting nearly 47 percent from the field.

But it was on the defensive end where Wiggins truly shined. The 6-foot-7 wing often guarded the opposing team's best offensive player. He especially did a great job against Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Jayson Tatum Stats When Guarded by Andrew Wiggins - 2022 NBA Finals Category Stats MIN 51:42 PTS 53 TOV 8 FGM-A 21-56 FTM-A 2-2

Wiggins also showed his worth in the rebounding department in that playoff run, proving that he can impact the game in multiple ways other than scoring. He averaged 8.8 rebounds in the NBA Finals, including 35 total boards during the final three games that clinched Golden State's fourth title in eight years.

The Warriors will need that version of Wiggins to return this season if they are going to be any threat in the Western Conference.

What Happened to Andrew Wiggins?

Wiggins hasn't been the same over the last couple of seasons

Unfortunately for Golden State, everything has gone downhill for Wiggins since he reached the apex of his career during that run. There was a lot of optimism that he would be able to sustain his production and efficiency following his stellar NBA Finals.

And for the most part, it looked like he was going to.

Wiggins began the 2022-23 season playing extremely well. Then, he missed 43 of Golden State's final 58 games of the regular season, including the last 25, as he dealt with a personal matter.

Andrew Wiggins Stats - First 22 Games of 2022-23 Season Category Stats PPG 19.1 RPG 5.1 APG 2.2 SPG 1.4 FG% 51.1% 3P% 45.0% 3PM/G 3.0

Wiggins returned for the 2023 NBA Playoffs as the Dubs attempted to defend their championship. He still provided solid numbers, but the Warriors fell in the second round to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Apart from his personal matters, another forgotten factor about Wiggins' down year in 2023-24 was the rib injury he suffered in Game 5 of that series against the Lakers.

Because of his broken ribs, he wasn't really able to train much during the offseason. Mike Scotto of HoopsHype discussed it earlier this January amidst the Golden State's struggles last season.

"That really affected his offseason, where he was not able to play that much basketball. He came into camp completely out of rhythm and struggled early in the season. His handle was really loose. The shooting numbers are as bad as they’ve ever been in his career." - Mike Scotto

The Canadian struggled particularly with his efficiency. He wasn't finishing well at the basket and wasn't as confident from beyond the arc.

Wiggins was at his lowest during a three-game stretch in early January, where he scored just 11 total points and shot 4-of-19 from the field.

Since that, he went on to average 14.5 points and 4.9 rebounds, and shot 48.1 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from three through his final 38 games of the season.

That's still not the same kind of production he had during his All-Star year or even the season that followed, but it's a step in the right direction.

With a fully healthy offseason, Golden State fans can hope that a revitalized Wiggins shows up in training camp. If he plays anywhere near the version they saw in 2022, it wouldn't be wise to count out the Warriors completely this upcoming 2024-25 NBA season.