Highlights The Warriors are considering shaking up their roster amid a poor season by their high standards.

Andrew Wiggins has been unreliable on both ends of the floor this season.

Wiggins is deemed more valuable as a complementary player rather than a main scorer, potentially limiting his trade market.

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the NBA's most successful teams for the best part of a decade. However, this season they have found that some of their key players, including Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins have not lived up to expectations. Thus, the Warriors have seen a sharp decline in their on-court performances.

With Wiggins’ performances being particularly disappointing, this has prompted rumors to spread over whether he will be traded ahead of the impending Feb. 8 trade deadline.

With that in mind, NBA insider Mark Medina still believes that Wiggins will remain with the Warriors for at least the rest of this season, but only because they will struggle to find a market for their power forward.

Warriors looking to break up the band?

Only Steph Curry is safe from being traded

Golden State are so far struggling to make headway in the Western Conference this season where they currently sit outside a Play-In tournament spot, occupying the 11th seed as a result of their 18-22 losing record.

While the Warriors have been without Draymond Green for the majority of the season after missing 21 games due to various suspensions, as well as an injury setback to future Hall-of-Fame point-guard, Chris Paul, after he sustained a fractured hand last week which is set to keep him out for four-to-six weeks, even when they have both been available, the four-time champions have still failed to live up to the high standards set on them.

Instead, they have often had to rely on Stephen Curry to shoulder much of their offensive production, with Thompson and Wiggins both suffering from shooting slumps, which has led to them being unable to contribute and support Curry on the scoring side of the ball on a consistent-enough basis.

Consequently, reports have begun to rapidly emerge over the past few weeks that suggest the Warriors could seriously be looking to shake up their roster ahead of the trade deadline in an attempt to somewhat salvage their disastrous regular season campaign.

Golden State Warriors - 2023-24 NBA Season Statistics Category Statistic League Rank Points scored 117.2 10th Field goal % 46.5 23rd Three-point field goal % 36.9 15th Offensive rating 116.5 13th Defensive rating 117.7 25th Net rating -1.2 18th Stats as of Jan. 16, 2024

In light of those revelations, it has been reported that nobody, except three-point prowess Curry, is untouchable from trade discussions, and per Tim Kawakami of The Athletic, Wiggins looks to be the most likely trade candidate, with the journalist stating his belief that the 28-year-old will be on another NBA roster in a matter of weeks.

As for potential trade destinations for the All-Star, that is unclear, though, Yahoo! Sports’ Jake Fischer reports that the Indiana Pacers have emerged as a potential suitor, but the Eastern Conference outfit are also thought to be keeping tabs on Jonathan Kuminga, something they have reportedly done since the last NBA Draft.

However, per Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, the Warriors have maintained their stance on keeping Kuminga and Moses Moody on the roster if possible, despite both players being considered as valuable assets that could be used to facilitate a potential deal for a star player.

Wiggins more reliable as ‘complementary player’

Medina argues that while Wiggins has been known in the past to be a consistent scorer, he has so far failed to demonstrate that on the court this season, much to the disappointment of both the team and his own self-expectations.

Due to being unreliable in the scoring department so often through this 2023-24 campaign, this may ultimately limit his trade market and affect what the Warriors could get in return for the All-Star, should they decide to move on in a different direction.

As a result, he doesn't see Wiggins leaving the team despite rumors about his possible departure being rife.

The journalist further argues that Wiggins is much more reliable on a team as a complementary role player, than if he were to be a number one option, like he was during his tenure with the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier on in his professional career.

“It’s going to be very fluid for the next month. But, I think that the Warriors keep Andrew Wiggins. He hasn't had the season that both parties were expecting. He hasn't been able to hit shots consistently. But I think the challenging thing with Andrew Wiggins is what are you getting back in return? Wiggins has shown that he's more reliable as a complementary player than a main player, and because of that, that really limits the market for what the Warriors could even get back in return.”

Drastic decline in performance

Fourth-worst true shooting percentage in the NBA - 49.5%

Over the past three seasons, Wiggins' numbers have rapidly declined, specifically as it pertains to his shooting efficiency.

Through the 36 games in which he has played this season, he is scoring a career-low 11.9 points per contest, converting only 42.2 percent of his shots from the field, by far his worst mark in a Warriors uniform, and his lowest shooting output since the 2018-19 season when he was with the Timberwolves.

Furthermore, he is sinking only 29.6 percent of his shots from downtown, the first time in his career in which he is scoring below 30.0 percent from three-point range, with his 10.9 long-range attempts also the fewest number attempted across his career.

Andrew Wiggins - Year-to-Year Advanced Statistics Season Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Net Rating Usage (%) Player Impact Estimate 2021-22 111.2 105.4 5.8 22.4 9.7 2022-23 116.2 110.9 5.2 21.2 8.8 2023-24 113.0 122.1 -9.1 21.1 5.5 Stats as of Jan. 16, 2024

To make matters worse, Wiggins has posted the fourth-lowest true shooting percentage, 49.5 percent, based on a minimum 250 field goals attempted, across the entire Association this season, sitting behind only rookie Scoot Henderson of the Portland Trail Blazers (45.3 percent) Killian Hayes of the Detroit Pistons (46.1 percent), and Jaden Hardy of the Dallas Mavericks (48.6 percent).

Having deservedly earned the reputation for being one of the league's best two-way players since arriving in Golden State, Wiggins has also suffered a drastic decline in his defensive production this season, currently posting the worst defensive rating of his career.

His 122.1 defensive rating also ranks as the worst defensive rating among all of his Warriors teammates, except Usman Garuba (133.3), though he only averages three minutes per contest.

When Wiggins is off the court, the Warriors' overall defensive rating improves to 111.4, the third-best mark, with Golden State's defense improving even further when Curry and Thompson are each off the floor, though the team suffers greatly on the offensive side of the ball when they are on the bench, while, in contrast, the team's overall offensive rating improves when Wiggins is on the sidelines.

With Wiggins' impact on both ends of the hardwood at an all-time low, it is no surprise that the Warriors are considering trading the 28-year-old, but whether they can find a market to make a deal, though, remains to be seen.

Thus, they may ultimately be left with no choice other than to keep him on the roster, at least for the remainder of the season.

