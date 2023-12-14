Highlights The 2023-24 Golden State Warriors have been disappointing, despite retaining their championship core, due to the severe regression of their primary players.

Andrew Wiggins, once seen as a promising addition to the team, has failed to live up to his potential and has been the most disappointing player for the Warriors this season.

The Warriors needed Wiggins to step up and become a superstar, but he has instead faded into the background, putting up career-low numbers and lacking efficiency on offense.

Disappointing has to be one of the first words to come to mind when evaluating the 2023-24 Golden State Warriors. Despite retaining the majority of the core that won the NBA championship in 2022, the Warriors look completely different from the one that claimed the Larry O'Brien Trophy. Through 23 games, Golden State finds themselves under .500 at 10-13, mostly due to the severe regression of their primary players.

This year's Warriors squad includes eight players from their 2022 title team: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, who's been suspended indefinitely, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and Gary Payton II. Outside of Curry, every single other member of their last championship run has been underwhelming this season.

Part of the reason why this Warriors campaign has been so disappointing is because the team has failed to build around Curry's excellent season. The two-time MVP has proven that he's still capable of leading a title team, but his running mates haven't been offering him the support necessary to even guarantee a playoff spot, let alone win it all.

Stephen Curry - Year-to-year statistics 2021-22 - Championship season 2023-24 Points 25.5 29.1 Assists 6.3 4.4 Rebounds 5.2 5.0 Field-goal % 43.7 46.8 3-point field-goal % 38.0 42.7

Despite Curry upstaging his performance from 2021-22, his team is currently struggling to remain in the playoff picture, currently on the outside looking in as the 11th seed. One man can only do so much, however, and the Warriors, as a collective unit, have struggled heavily. In particular, one player has been the most disappointing for Golden State thus far.

Wiggins is not living up to his potential

Career statistics: 18.9 PPG, 2.3 APG, 4.4 RPG, 44.8 FG%, 35.2 FG3%

When the Warriors first acquired Wiggins, many skeptics questioned the front office's newest addition. After all, Golden State essentially went from Kevin Durant to Wiggins, as the former was initially traded to the Brooklyn Nets for D'Angelo Russell, who was then rerouted later to the Minnesota Timberwolves in return for Wiggins midway through the 2019-20 season.

At that time, Wiggins was considered a disappointment as a former No. 1 pick back in 2014. Through five-and-a-half seasons, the former Kansas Jayhawk had become a proven volume scorer on decent efficiency, but he hadn't yet shown that he was capable of playing winning basketball to a significant degree. After all, his Timberwolves teams had only been to the playoffs once, and it was Jimmy Butler who had led them there.

Andrew Wiggins - Year-to-year statistics 2022-23 2023-24 Points 17.1 12.1 Rebounds 5.0 4.4 Field goal % 47.3 41.3 Three-point field goal % 39.6 27.9

His critics questioned if he could take a backseat to Curry and do the little things that he had seemed incapable of in Minnesota: moving the ball, making the right play, taking smart shots, and playing consistent perimeter defense.

Quickly, though, Wiggins made it seem like he only needed to be in the right system to be a winning basketball player, as he thrived early on with the Warriors. All of that culminated in him becoming one of the most important factors for Golden State's championship run in 2022. With that ring, he proved that he could be a highly impactful two-way player who could be one of the top options on a title team.

With a larger role available, Wiggins has faded further into the background

Wiggins' 26.9 minutes per game average is the lowest of his career

The Warriors' fall from the top didn't happen overnight. Last season, there were plenty of signs that Golden State was no longer an elite team, but Curry's excellence masked a lot of the roster's shortcomings. Ultimately, though, in their second-round defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers, it became clear that the Warriors needed someone to step up to help their superstar point guard.

That season, Thompson was still operating like a borderline All-Star, even if he had visibly lost a step. Still, with his history with the team, it made sense for Wiggins to take a backseat to the second Splash Brother. But after their playoff exit, it should have been obvious that Thompson was no longer a viable Robin to Curry's Batman — not if the Warriors were to be serious title threats, at least.

This year, Thompson will turn 34. With his age, injury history, and visible signs of decline through last season, it was clear that Golden State needed someone else to take over as second banana, and Wiggins was the default choice.

In his time with the Timberwolves, he proved that he could put up over 20 points a game. This season, the Warriors no longer needed him to step back and be a star role player; they needed him to step up and be a superstar, one deserving of being the first pick in the draft. Despite Golden State having an obvious need for his talents, he's putting together the worst season of his career.

In 2023-24, Wiggins is averaging career lows in points with 12.1 per game, assists with 1.1, minutes with 26.9, field-goal attempts with 11.4, and three-point field goal percentage with 27.9. Not only has he been inefficient, but he's also looked passive on offense, and his team is hurting for it.

Andrew Wiggins - Usage stats per game 2021-22 - Championship season 2023-24 current season Touches 46.9 39.6 Drives 6.9 3.9 Isolations 1.5 0.8 Pick-and-roll ball-handler 2.8 1.7 Spot-up 4.6 3.7

These numbers paint an accurate picture of Wiggins' diminished aggression on offense. His touches are down a bit, which might seem as though he's getting less opportunity to attack, but that's not the case. His reduced playing time is a result of his lack of assertiveness, not the other way around.

Head coach Steve Kerr has been heavily criticized for his hesitance to go away from his veterans, like Wiggins, in favor of his less proven young players like Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski.

The pick-and-roll ball-handler numbers are especially telling. Kerr has upped Wiggins' opportunities as the primary ball-handler in hopes of getting him more involved in the offense, but the former first-overall pick has refused to take advantage of his increased chances.

This year, the Warriors needed Wiggins to become a more mature and efficient version of himself from his Timberwolves days; someone who could singlehandedly generate points when his team's offense is in a bog, someone who knows when to pick their spots and when to take over a game.

It wouldn't have been enough for him to just be a star role player like he was during their 2022 title run, but Golden State hasn't even gotten that from him, either. When his team has needed him to step up, Wiggins chose to fade into the background.