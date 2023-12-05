Highlights Klay Thompson's inconsistent performance this season means that Andrew Wiggins needs to step up as the second scoring option behind Steph Curry.

The Warriors' starting lineup has struggled on both offense and defense, with poor ratings compared to other teams in the league.

Andrew Wiggins, has been a non-factor this season, with career-low shooting percentages and poor overall performance.

Teammates over the years have come and gone, but the championship-core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green has prevailed, and has largely been unstoppable over the past decade, winning four NBA titles together as a unit. However, while this core remains intact, this season feels a little different, and they are no longer the dominant force to be reckoned with in the Western Conference. According to NBA journalist Mark Medina, 28-year-old wing Andrew Wiggins ‘needs to step up’ and support Curry as the second scoring option, with Thompson so far being unable to ‘fill the void consistently or reliably’.

Struggling on both sides of the ball

Team net rating: 0.1

The Warriors look far-removed from the dominant threat they used to pose to the NBA. After making a blockbuster trade in the summer to acquire 38-year-old Chris Paul from the Washington Wizards, the Bay Area team looked to capitalize on having a future hall-of-fame point-guard in their lineup, and counted on him being an overall upgrade to the team than inconsistent shooter Jordan Poole, who was used as the main asset in the deal.

While Paul, in the latter stages of his career, is no longer the scorer he once was, his ability to open up defenses and facilitate the ball to his teammates is still as elite as ever, as demonstrated by his 7.3 assists on the season. Golden State’s hope was that he could help unlock some of the younger players on the team, such as Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, who, so far in their young careers, have not exactly lived up to their potential.

What the Warriors could not foresee though, was just how poor the starting lineup, bar Steph Curry, would come out of the blocks, and through the first 20 games, there has been little improvement. Consequently, the Warriors now find themselves with a 9-11 losing record, and out of a Play-In tournament spot in 11th place in the Western Conference.

Golden State Warriors - 2023-24 NBA Season Statistics Rank Points per game 114.8 12th Opponents points per game 114.5 20th Offensive rating 113.7 16th Defensive rating 113.6 17th

Currently, their starting lineup possesses a 75.5 offensive rating, 19th overall in the league, while their 78.2 defensive rating is 10th worst in the NBA. Their bench unit, mostly led by Paul, fares much better, with their plus-3.2 net rating the fourth-best among bench units, largely thanks to their fifth-ranked offense who boast a rating of 63.5.

Thompson and Wiggins have not ‘been able to fill the void’

Medina argues that while over the years Klay Thompson has been a handy second-option to Curry, he is just not performing at a reliable, nor consistent, rate so far this season. As a result, he argues that Wiggins, whose sole purpose of being brought to the Warriors was to attempt to mitigate the void vacated by Kevin Durant, also needs to find his form and step up to help Steph who cannot lead the team alone.

“Steph Curry is the person that serves that championship drink, but there has to be a dependable fallback scoring option. Klay Thompson hasn't been able to fill that void consistently or reliably enough. Andrew Wiggins also has to step up to the plate because that's partly why they brought him in to begin with. Kevin Durant left, and they wanted another wing player that could defend players, but they also were trying to add a lot more offensive depth because they knew that Klay Thompson was coming off of injuries.”

Same old story as in Minnesota

The journalist further goes on to express his disappointment with the production of the former Kansas Jayhawk this season, likening this stretch of poor form to his days as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves, where he came in with a ton of potential, being the 2014 first overall NBA Draft pick, but was never really able to showcase it on the court having had the pressure of being the guy who was expected to change the (at the time) struggling franchises’ fortunes.

“When he was with Minnesota, this was the story about him where the potential was there, the talent was there, but you didn't quite know what you're going to get. At the Warriors, because it's a better environment, there is a better team around him, he doesn't have to have the pressure of carrying the team. But, he still needs to meet the pressure of being a dependable and complimentary star player.”

Non-factor: Andrew Wiggins

3PT FG%: 26.7% (career-low)

Seemingly the only player who hasn’t missed a beat this season is Steph Curry, who, so far, is leading the Warriors in points by quite some margin, with his 29.1 points per game almost double that of the second-leading scorer, Klay Thompson, who is having his worst scoring season since his rookie year in 2011-12, averaging a meager 15.7 points a game. While one half of the Splash Brothers duo is struggling to score, Andrew Wiggins is another name who springs to mind who has failed to get going so far this season.

Andrew Wiggins - Golden State Warriors NBA Statistics Season Splits 2022-23 season 2023-24 season Minutes Played 32.2 27.2 Points 17.1 12.8 Rebounds 5.0 4.4 Assists 2.3 1.2 Field goal % 47.3 43.3 3-point field goal % 39.6 26.7

Having been instrumental in the Warriors’ 2022 title-winning campaign, in which he averaged 16.5 points and 7.5 rebounds during their playoff run, he followed that up with a season in which he posted 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals and shooting a career-high 39.6 percent from three. However, through this early part of the season, Wiggins looks a shell of the player he was prior to missing much of the season due to personal reasons. This absence saw him miss 22 games, while missing 45 regular season games in total as a result of various lingering injuries.

This season, though, the 28-year-old is suffering a dip in form across all areas of the stat sheet, particularly his shooting from long-range. So far, Wiggins is only attempting 3.3 three-pointers per game, down from his 6.1 attempts last season, and the lowest number of long-range attempts since his sophomore season in Minnesota (2.3). What is perhaps more concerning, though, is that he is shooting a career-low 26.7 percent from deep, while his overall field goal shooting is suffering a similar decline, with his 43.3 percent the second-lowest mark of his career (41.2 percent in the 2018-19 season).

Furthermore, Wiggins’ 110.1 offensive rating ranks 10th among the Warriors roster, and his 118.1 defensive rating is second-worst on the entire team, ahead of only former Defensive Player of the Year, Draymond Green, who by his own standards is having a more than subpar start to the season. Overall, his minus-8.0 net rating is a team-low. As a result, it comes as no surprise that the Warriors fare far better when the Canadian is off the court as opposed to when he is on the hardwood, evidenced by the team's plus-8.4 net rating when he is on the bench.

If the Warriors are to make some headway in this challenging Western Conference, then their starting five has to simply perform better. Thompson and Wiggins in particular need to find their shot as Steph Curry cannot carry the team alone. If they fail to improve, though, the Golden State Warriors potentially risk falling out of play-in tournament contention altogether, and that is something nobody could have predicted after their off-season roster moves.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.