Andrey Rublev pulled off one of the most impressive tennis shot in years during his round of 16 tie against Alexander Bublik at Wimbledon.

The pair faced off in a close encounter at Wimbledon with the match taking place on Centre Court.

The winner of the bout was set to be the first player to make it into the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Meeting the winner of Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz, a big tie loomed around the corner.

The world number seven, Rublev, was able to get the better of his opponent and advance to the next round.

His win was topped off with a brilliant shot in the final game of the match.

Andrey Rublev stuns Wimbledon crowd with incredible shot

The match was tied at two sets a piece, with Rublev leading by five games to four in the final set.

Serving to win, he looked set to be pegged back to 30-30 as Bublik hit a powerful backhand following an impressive rally between the pair.

The Russian did not accept defeat however as he hurled his body towards the ball to return into the open space, much to the surprise of his opponent.

Bringing the crowd to their feet and leaving Bublik in complete shock, Rublev knew he was closing in on the win.

Winning the point and going 40-15, Rublev would then win the game to come out as the overall victor.

The official Wimbledon Twitter account posted a clip of the shot in a close-up angle.

It only emphasised the effort put into winning the point even after such an intense and long bout.

Rublev's post-match interview

After the match, Rublev was told by an interviewer that he had just hit: "One of the most extraordinary shots the tennis world has ever seen."

The reaction from the crowd suggested they agreed with the statement.

When asked to explain the feeling of hitting such a shot, the 25-year-old gave a surprising response.

He said: "It was probably the most lucky shot ever," to the entertainment of the audience.

He then added: "It was just luck, nothing else, I don't think I could do it one more time."

A humble response from a man at the centre of one of the biggest talking points at the tournament so far.

What next for Rublev?

Djokovic will go into his round of 16 tie as the overwhelming favourite, and fans will be excited at the prospect of the Serbian taking on Rublev.

High on confidence after a big win against a tough, determined opponent can only be a good thing as he looks to march towards the final.

If he were to overcome the next obstacle, he would surely have to be considered the favourite to go on and win his first ever Grand Slam.