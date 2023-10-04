Highlights Crystal Palace are struggling with injuries on the wing and could benefit from adding Andros Townsend on a free transfer.

Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze's absence due to injury is a significant setback for Palace's creativity.

Townsend, a former Palace player, is available and willing to prove himself in training for a potential contract.

Crystal Palace are struggling with injuries on the wing at Selhurst Park, and presenter HLTCO has given some insight from the club to GIVEMESPORT on the possibility of bringing in Andros Townsend on a free transfer.

Roy Hodgson's side have lost a lot of creativity in their side and could do with an extra body.

Crystal Palace transfer news - Andros Townsend

Palace's creativity over the last few years has primarily come from Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze. However, it was recently announced that Eze would be missing for six weeks due to a hamstring injury, according to BBC, joining Olise on the treatment table. Back in September, the Evening Standard claimed that Olise had suffered a significant setback in his recovery from injury - a devastating blow for Hodgson's side.

2022/2023 Premier League Season Stats and Rank Among Palace Squad Eberechi Eze Michael Olise Starts 30 31 Goals 10 (1st) 2 (=6th) Assists 4 (2nd) 11 (1st) Progressive Carries 69 (4th) 111 (1st) Key Passes 57 (2nd) 72 (1st) Stats according to FBref

To be missing Olise and Eze at the same time is a huge blow for Palace, but one former player is still available on a free transfer. Townsend, who last played for Everton in the Premier League, is still without a club, and he recently spoke about his heartbreak at getting a deal done to sign for Burnley, despite training with the squad during pre-season...

"To get offered a contract, to get to the day you're signing the contract, and you're just waiting for the paperwork to come through and then to be told that contract is being ripped away from you. Honestly, I left that conversation in tears. I was literally in tears because I felt like my Premier League dream was over. And yeah, it was one of the toughest moments of my career."

Matheus Franca, who signed for the Eagles in the summer transfer window, is yet to feature this campaign due to injury, so Palace have a severe lack of options going forward. It will be interesting to see if signing Townsend on a free transfer is a possibility that the club consider, and HLTCO has now discussed the situation, providing some interesting details.

Crystal Palace have suggested the idea - HLTCO

It could be a concern for Palace that Townsend hasn't been picked up by another club and newly promoted Burnley weren't willing to offer him a contract, but if push comes to shove, it could be a smart move. The former Palace winger appears to be a model professional and is undoubtedly keeping himself fit despite being a free-agent, and there doesn't seem to be a negative in bringing him in on a short-term contract.

HLTCO has suggested that he's been told that Palace have suggested the idea that Townsend comes in to training to try and prove himself and earn a contract. The presenter adds that Jesurun Rak-Sakyi struggled against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup, so it's clear that they need an extra body. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, HLTCO said...

"I think with Townsend, I've been told, he is obviously unattached, or is still unattached, he spoke about it on a BBC podcast, I believe it was. And I think Crystal Palace have sort of suggested the idea that he could come in and do a couple of training sessions to see if he can get a deal or not. I'm not sure if that has moved on. And whilst it may sound a little bit defeatist to certain sections of the Palace fan base, it is a case of us needing bodies at this point in time. I'm not suggesting it's the best thing for us in the long term, but at the same time, you know, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi played in the League Cup away at Manchester United, he struggled."

Could Townsend do a job for Palace in the short-term?

Townsend missed the whole of last season due to injury, which certainly isn't ideal if the Eagles are going to look to bring him to Selhurst Park. However, the 32-year-old has shown throughout his career that he's capable of producing in front of goal, so if he can prove his fitness, he may be able to contribute for the capital club.

Townsend has scored 55 goals and provided 76 assists throughout his career, as per Transfermarkt, but the wheels don't appear to be in motion for Palace to resign their former player.

Read More: Premier League Goal Of The Season's Ranked, Including Andros Townsend For Crystal Palace