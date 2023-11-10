Highlights Former Premier League winger Andros Townsend credits his longevity in the game to a bizarre diet, which he eats every night for dinner.

Townsend claims that it has health benefits which have helped him to prolong his career.

Despite being released by Everton and facing the possibility of the end of his Premier League career, Townsend has found a new opportunity with Luton Town, thanks in part to his unique diet.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Everton winger Andros Townsend has revealed the bizarre food he eats every night, which he credits for helping him elongate his Premier League career. The former England international was released by Everton at the end of his contract, and it seemed that his days in the Premier League might have come to an end.

However, in October, the free agent was snapped up by newly promoted Luton Town. Manager Rob Edwards was happy with the arrival of the 32-year-old, stating via Football 365: “He’s someone who knows the level, brilliant around the place, impeccable attitude in training, and know-how – he brings a lot of qualities to us.”

What does Andros Townsend eat every night?

And for those wondering what Townsend does to help him remain in tip-top condition, a conversation with Ben Foster led to a crazy revelation regarding the winger’s diet. During an appearance on the ‘Fozcast’, the ex-Newcastle United man told the former Manchester United goalkeeper that chicken feet had become a staple of his diet. His obsession is to such an extent that he admitted to eating them every night.

He told Foster and co-host Tom Ochoa: “Every night for dinner, I eat chicken feet. Steamed chicken feet.”

As the former goalkeeper and Ochoa looked at each other in bewilderment, Townsend doubled down on his claims. He revealed that there was a health benefit which he believes has allowed him to prolong his career.

"I swear to you. Because of the collagen in the chicken feet, there's the cartilage. There's basically so much goodness that now they put it into pills and put it into shots. "The daily pills you take at training are mainly from chicken feet and random stuff like that."

As well as the benefits that the feet supposedly have, Townsend confirmed that they are as tasty as they are beneficial, describing the taste as “like a chicken wing.”

"You obviously don't eat the bone, but you have to eat as much of the cartilage and as close to the bone as possible. Like the nails, I have to eat close to the nails."

Video: Townsend reveals his strange diet

Townsend's Premier League Career

The left-sided winger first came to prominence after coming through the Tottenham Hotspur academy. He made his debut for the senior team during an FA Cup fixture in 2011, going on to make 87 appearances for Spurs, scoring 9 times and managing a further 13 assists. He also had loan spells at Birmingham City and QPR during this period.

In 2013, Townsend earned his first 13 caps for England, where he also managed three goals. He then made a £12m move up north, joining Newcastle United in January 2016. He only managed 13 games for the Geordies, following that up with a move back to London when Crystal Palace came calling. Here, the winger had his most fruitful spell.

His time at The Eagles came to an end when he joined Everton on a free transfer. The highlight of his spell at Merseyside was when he mimicked Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘siu’ celebration against the man himself at Old Trafford. This reportedly led to the Portuguese star nearly refusing to swap shirts with Townsend at the end of the game.

After his release from Everton, it seemed that might have been it for the Englishman at the top level. However, his chicken feet diet has paid dividends as he gets another crack at the Premier League with Luton Town.