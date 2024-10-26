Key Takeaways Andy Carroll was a club-record signing for Liverpool in 2011 but failed to live up to expectations at Anfield.

The English target man struggled to replace Fernando Torres and left for West Ham in 2013 following injury struggles in Merseyside.

Carroll reignited his career in the French fourth tier with Bordeaux, thriving on minimal wages.

Liverpool has been a hotbed for some of European football's most potent marksmen, especially during the 21st century. They have forged their name in the club's history books by breaking records and entertaining fans around the globe.

The Reds' all-time top scorer, Ian Rush, was in the twilight of his career when the Premier League formed in 1992, but still bagged goals for fun. There's, of course, Luis Suarez, who dazzled the Kop with sensational performances before jetting off to Barcelona. Steven Gerrard, arguably the greatest midfielder in English top-flight history, forged a formidable partnership with Spanish striker Fernando Torres during the latter's time with English football's most successful club.

That said, some have struggled with leading the line for the Merseysiders, especially after big-money moves. One of those is Andy Carroll, who spent three years at Anfield and failed to live up to expectations. The imposing frontman has encountered a rollercoaster of a career that has recently taken its biggest twist. We delve into the former nine-cap England international's journey from the top of English football to the fourth tier of French football.

Andy Carroll's Chaotic Anfield Venture

English striker was a club-record signing

Disaster struck in January 2011 when Torres betrayed the Anfield faithful and joined Chelsea in a then-Premier League record £50 million transfer. It was a devastating setback for the Reds, who had lost one of Europe's most reliable strikers.

The onus was on Liverpool's recruitment team to find a suitable replacement with little time left in the transfer window. They turned to a young Carroll who had been rising through English football at Newcastle United. He was a different profile to Torres, but the Reds pressed ahead and completed a deal for the 6ft4in target man on deadline day. He set the club back a risky £35 million, breaking their and the British transfer record.

The Gateshead-born Englishman had been impressive at St James' Park, with 11 goals and eight assists for the Magpies until his January move to Anfield. He was immediately under pressure to take the striking baton from Torres, which was a tall order.

Carroll's tall frame and glaringly contrasting movement and technique to his Spanish predecessor gave him little chance of succeeding. He ran into several injury issues, managing 11 goals and six assists in 58 games for the Merseysiders.The only significant honour of his spell at Liverpool is a 2011 League Cup triumph, which was snuffed out in extra time of the final against Cardiff City. The football world felt that Carroll wanted to stay put at Newcastle, where he'd been a Tyneside hero.

Carroll left for West Ham United in a £15 million deal in July 2013 after an initial loan spell with the Hammers. He'd make 142 appearances, scoring 34 goals and providing 16 assists. A short reunion with Newcastle after this didn't achieve the same success as his first stint at St James' Park.

This was when Carroll started losing prominence in English football, soon dropping to the EFL Championship with West Bromwich Albion and Reading. He continued putting in shifts for the Baggies and Royals despite heading into his thirties but expressed his desire for an adventure abroad.

“I had a few good options in England — but I was like: ‘My time in England’s come to an end. I’m satisfied with what I’ve done. I want to challenge myself somewhere else.’"

From Bordeaux with Love

Carroll's wreaking havoc in France

Carroll took a one-way ticket on the Eurostar and arrived in France with Ligue 2 side Amiens, whom he joined on a free transfer in September 2023. There wasn't anything to write home about regarding his spell at the Stade de la Licorne, managing four goals and one assist in 45 games. A Carroll career renaissance would come next season at financially punished Bordeaux.

Les Girondins were banished to the fourth tier of French football after a failed takeover that was supposed to mend their financial difficulties. Bankruptcy devastated the six-time Ligue 1 champions.

Carroll took a risk and opted to sign for Bordeaux as part of a project to guide the proud French club back to the elite of French football. He's made a groundbreaking start for Bruno Irles' side with five goals in three games. His contributions come on a reported weekly wage of £2,900 a month, working out at £750 per week as he helps the club out on and off the pitch.

"To be honest, it’s even costing me money to come and play for Bordeaux but I’m playing football and I am simply happy to be playing football. I want to be a part of this club’s history and to be frank, it wasn’t a question of money."

Many would have difficulty believing Carroll's story. An imposing frontman who floundered at Liverpool in front of 61,276 fans at Anfield went on to reignite his career in the hollows of French football.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt as of 26/10/2024.