Andy Carroll's extraordinary red card for Reading against Luton could end up proving incredibly costly for the Royals in the context of Championship survival.

In a game that Reading needed to win to climb out of the bottom three, Carroll opened the scoring for the Royals in the 51st minute, courtesy of a trademark header from Tyrese Fornah's inswinging corner.

But just five minutes later, Carroll turned from hero to zero. Having appeared to have doubled Reading's lead with another header, replays showed that the Englishman had actually used his hand instead.

Carroll's 'Hand of God' attempt

The incident was somewhat reminiscent of Diego Maradona's infamous 'Hand of God' goal against England in the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup.

But while Maradona somehow managed to get away with handling the ball, Carroll was not as fortunate.

As he wheeled away in celebration, the referee went straight to his pocket and brandished a yellow card for the striker. It was his second bookable offence of the game and the ex-Premier League star was, therefore, sent off.

Carroll's red card proves costly

In the end, Luton made the most of their one-man advantage and rescued an equaliser in the 81st minute.

It means Reading remain in the relegation zone and are one point away from safety with just three matches to play.

Luton, on the other hand, have seen their chances of automatic promotion slip way, but will still maintain hope of securing Premier League football through the playoffs.

Speaking after the game, interim Reading manager Noel Hunt stressed that Carroll's handball was not intentional and that the referee should have been more lenient.

"Coming out for the second half we started really well again, we were positive, we looked forward and from good play we get a good corner and Andy gets a great header," he said.

"We are in control of the game, then two minutes later the ball goes in, it hits his hand, it's not intentional. If you look at it he goes with his head, it hits his hand and goes in so the referee has got to use common sense. Then it's about staying in the game."

He added: "I think the (Luton) goal from our end was a bit unfortunate, Joe comes and punches it, they get lucky with the deflection into the air and we concede.

"We were at home, we wanted to win the game, I thought we deserved to when we had our spells, but it's a good point."